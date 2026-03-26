Help for consumers as restaurants are asked not to add 'LPG cost' to bills

A regulatory authority has told restaurants they cannot add “LPG charges” to bills, seeking to protect consumers as the war in West Asia upsets the fuel supplies of businesses.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), in an advisory on Wednesday, said such charges cannot be levied by default and the practice flouts the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

What changes

CCPA said restaurants cannot add fuel costs as separate line items on bills and must be part of menus. “No such charges shall be levied automatically,” it said, adding that the practice was being used to bypass rules on service charges.

“Input costs such as fuel, LPG, electricity, and other operational expenses are part of the cost of running a business and must be factored into the pricing of menu items.” Why this matters for consumers For customers, the move addresses a growing concern over inflated restaurant bills driven by opaque add-ons. The advisory highlights two key issues: Lack of transparency: Charges added after ordering make it difficult to assess the true cost of a meal. Unjustified billing: Consumers end up paying for operational costs that should already be included in menu pricing. The CCPA also observed that renaming such charges, for instance as “fuel recovery”, does not make them permissible.