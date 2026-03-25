Keep overdraft use limited to urgent needs, avoid rolling over dues
Availing of this facility without a clear repayment plan can lead to financial stress and higher borrowing costs over time, experts warnHimali Patel
Availing of this facility without a clear repayment plan can lead to financial stress and higher borrowing costs over time, experts warnHimali Patel
|Lender
|Interest rate on OD against FD (in %age pts higher)
|SBI
|FD rate + 1
|PNB
|FD rate + 1
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|FD rate + 1 to 2
|Bank of Baroda
|FD rate + 1 to 2
|ICICI Bank
|FD rate + Up to 2
|HDFC Bank
|FD rate + 2
|Axis Bank
|FD rate + 2
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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 3:51 PM IST