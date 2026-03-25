Keep overdraft use limited to urgent needs, avoid rolling over dues

If you have received many SMS messages recently pushing overdraft (OD) facilities, that is no coincidence. Lenders are actively marketing this loan product, especially through pre-approved, instant, app-based offerings.

“ODs are increasingly being positioned as flexible liquidity tools, with instant access and seamless integration into salary accounts, deposits, and business cash flows,” says Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer (CEO), BankBazaar.com.

An OD facility is a pre-approved credit line linked to a bank account, which allows customers to withdraw more than the balance available. Lenders charge interest only on the amount the customer uses. The link to a current or savings account allows smooth withdrawals and repayments.

Interest rates are lower for secured ODs. ODs against FDs are usually offered at one–two percentage points above the FD rate. “Unsecured ODs can range between 10 per cent and 24 per cent, depending on the borrower’s risk profile,” says Shetty.

In a secured OD, lenders typically offer 80–90 per cent of the underlying asset value as the limit. “In unsecured cases, limits are determined by income, credit profile, and account behaviour, such as regular inflows,” says Shetty.

ODs can be secured or unsecured. “Secured ODs, especially against fixed deposits (FDs), are the most widely used in practice because they carry lower cost and risk,” says Shetty.

Lenders decide the interest rate based on several factors, including the borrower’s credit profile, nature of the collateral, and so on. “Interest on the utilised amount is charged on a daily reducing balance,” says Shetty.

Repayment timelines and delay penalties

ODs are revolving credit facilities that lenders typically review every year. Borrowers must pay interest monthly on the amount used. Delays can attract penal interest. Lenders may impose penal charges of around 2–3 per cent if the borrower fails to pay interest or withdraws more than the sanctioned limit.