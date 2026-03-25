Income Tax Rules 2026: What changes for credit card users from April 1

Effective April 1, 2026, credit cards will function as extensions of tax identities under a new Income Tax framework. The update mandates tighter reporting, PAN-linked spending, and increased scrutiny of high-value transactions.

, 2025 (which replaces the old 1961 Act), along with the Income Tax Rules, 2026. The changes are based on the new Income Tax Act 2025 (which replaces the old 1961 Act), along with the Income Tax Rules, 2026.

The new framework sharpens the focus on large credit card transactions:

Annual spending above Rs 10 lakh may be reported to the tax authorities.

Overseas spending above thresholds could also be flagged.

Cash payments above Rs 1 lakh remain under scrutiny, with tighter monitoring.

While such reporting norms existed earlier, enforcement is expected to become more consistent. Mismatches between reported income and spending are likely to attract scrutiny.

PAN linkage is now non-negotiable A structural shift is the mandatory linking of credit cards with the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Without PAN, credit cards will not be issued. “The April 2026 changes are a structural step in the right direction. Credit card spending in India has historically operated in a grey zone —significant in volume, but loosely connected to the broader tax infrastructure. Tighter PAN linkage and high-value transaction reporting close that gap in a meaningful way,” said Rajat Mittal, business head at POP, a fintech payment platform. For most users, the day-to-day impact may be limited. “If your spending is legitimate and your PAN is linked, very little changes. But the signal this sends is important: credit and tax identity are now one and the same,” he added.

Personal use of company cards may trigger tax Another critical change relates to corporate credit cards. Personal expenses charged to company-issued cards will now be treated as taxable perquisites. Work-related spending, such as travel or client meetings, remains tax-exempt, but documentation becomes crucial. Employers will need clearer policies, and employees must avoid mixing personal and business expenses. Paying tax via credit cards Taxpayers will be allowed to pay Income Tax dues using credit cards. While this offers flexibility, it may come with processing fees and interest costs if dues are not cleared within billing cycles. will be allowed to pay Income Tax dues using credit cards. While this offers flexibility, it may come with processing fees and interest costs if dues are not cleared within billing cycles.

Shift towards transparent credit behaviour The broader implication is a move towards formalisation of financial behaviour. “The upcoming income tax framework signals a clear shift towards tighter monitoring of financial behaviour. Credit card usage is no longer seen purely as a spending tool, but as a visible indicator of financial behaviour,” said Manish Shara, cofounder and chief executive officer at fintech, credit-building platform, ZET. He added that products like secured, fixed deposit-backed credit cards could gain traction. “Since they are backed by a user’s fixed deposit, the source of funds is already accounted for, reducing the risk of mismatches between income and spending.”