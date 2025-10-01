Interest rate on small savings schemes retained for Oct-Dec quarter

The government has retained the interest rates on Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC) and other small savings schemes for the October-December quarter of FY26. Its decision came a day before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the repo rate unchanged.

According to a Finance Ministry notification issued on September 30, current annual rates will continue till December 31. This means:

PPF will continue to earn 7.1 per cent

NSC will fetch 7.7 per cent

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme stays at 8.2 per cent

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) remains at 8.2 per cent

Monthly Income Account continues at 7.4 per cent

Kisan Vikas Patra earns 7.5 per cent interest, with maturity in 115 months

The simple savings deposit rate has also been retained at 4 per cent.

How rates are usually set

The Shyamala Gopinath Committee, which was set up by the RBI in 2010, had recommended that small savings rates be fixed 25-100 basis points above the yields of government securities (G-secs) of similar maturity. In recent months, G-sec yields have softened from 6.77 per cent in January to 6.56 per cent in late September. If applied strictly, this should have led to lower rates.