Hit by an uninsured vehicle? Here's how you can claim compensation

The Supreme Court has taken a strong view of India’s uninsured vehicle problem. It noted that 56 per cent of vehicles—around 16.5 crore out of a total of 30.4 crore registered vehicles—lack valid insurance, although third-party motor insurance is mandatory. It directed authorities to use surveillance cameras to identify uninsured vehicles and issue e-challans. It also asked the Centre to explore a “no insurance, no fuel” system. But what happens if an uninsured vehicle hits you? Here’s what victims and their families need to know to claim and recover compensation.