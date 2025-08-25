71% of ₹52,842 cr housing sales go to just 5 builders: Prestige, DLF lead

India’s listed real estate developers are off to a blockbuster start this financial year. In the April–June quarter (Q1 FY26), 28 listed realty companies together clocked property sales worth ₹52,842 crore, according to regulatory filings.

Who Sold the Most?

Among the 28 companies, a handful dominated the charts. In terms of sales bookings, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd emerged as the leading listed player in the April-June quarter of FY26, with pre-sales of Rs 12,126.4 crore.

Prestige Estates – ₹12,126.4 crore (highest sales; Bengaluru-based)

DLF Ltd – ₹11,425 crore (luxury homes in Gurugram led growth)

Godrej Properties – ₹7,082 crore (consistent pan-India demand)

Lodha Developers (Macrotech) – ₹4,450 crore (Mumbai-focused) Signature Global – ₹2,640 crore (NCR-driven; affordable & mid-income) Sobha Ltd – ₹2,079 crore Omaxe Ltd – ₹2,001 crore Oberoi Realty – ₹1,639 crore Kalpataru Ltd – ₹1,249 crore Puravankara – ₹1,124 crore Brigade Enterprises – ₹1,118 crore Beyond the top performers, Sunteck Realty (₹657 crore), Kolte-Patil (₹616 crore), Mahindra Lifespace (₹449 crore), Shriram Properties (₹441 crore), and Ashiana Housing (₹431 crore) posted healthy numbers in their markets. At the smaller end, Aditya Birla Real Estate (₹422.5 crore), Raymond Realty (₹306 crore), TARC (₹225 crore), Eldeco (₹221.11 crore), Max Estates (₹220 crore), Embassy (₹198 crore), Arvind Smartspaces (₹175 crore), Arihant Superstructures (₹150.6 crore), Arkade (₹142 crore), Ajmera Realty (₹108 crore), and Suraj Estate (₹81 crore) also reported sales.

Not all listed developers disclosed sales bookings, but the data still provides a comprehensive snapshot of the sector’s trajectory. Key Trend: Top 5 Developers Dominate The top five players—Prestige, DLF, Godrej, Lodha, and Signature Global—contributed 71% of total sales bookings. This highlights a flight to safety: post-COVID, homebuyers prefer big, branded developers over smaller, unlisted firms. How does it compare to last year? In FY25, 26 major listed developers sold ₹1.62 lakh crore worth of properties. Godrej Properties led with sales of nearly ₹30,000 crore for the full year. If the current momentum continues, FY26 could surpass last year’s record sales.