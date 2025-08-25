71% of ₹52,842 cr housing sales go to just 5 builders: Prestige, DLF lead

India’s listed real estate developers are off to a blockbuster start this financial year. In the April–June quarter (Q1 FY26), 28 listed realty companies together clocked property sales worth ₹52,842 crore, according to regulatory filings.
Who Sold the Most?
Among the 28 companies, a handful dominated the charts.
In terms of sales bookings, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd emerged as the leading listed player in the April-June quarter of FY26, with pre-sales of Rs 12,126.4 crore.
Prestige Estates – ₹12,126.4 crore (highest sales; Bengaluru-based)
DLF Ltd – ₹11,425 crore (luxury homes in Gurugram led growth)
Godrej Properties – ₹7,082 crore (consistent pan-India demand)
Lodha Developers (Macrotech) – ₹4,450 crore (Mumbai-focused)
Signature Global – ₹2,640 crore (NCR-driven; affordable & mid-income)
Sobha Ltd – ₹2,079 crore
Omaxe Ltd – ₹2,001 crore
Oberoi Realty – ₹1,639 crore
Kalpataru Ltd – ₹1,249 crore
Puravankara – ₹1,124 crore
Brigade Enterprises – ₹1,118 crore
Beyond the top performers, Sunteck Realty (₹657 crore), Kolte-Patil (₹616 crore), Mahindra Lifespace (₹449 crore), Shriram Properties (₹441 crore), and Ashiana Housing (₹431 crore) posted healthy numbers in their markets.
At the smaller end, Aditya Birla Real Estate (₹422.5 crore), Raymond Realty (₹306 crore), TARC (₹225 crore), Eldeco (₹221.11 crore), Max Estates (₹220 crore), Embassy (₹198 crore), Arvind Smartspaces (₹175 crore), Arihant Superstructures (₹150.6 crore), Arkade (₹142 crore), Ajmera Realty (₹108 crore), and Suraj Estate (₹81 crore) also reported sales.
Not all listed developers disclosed sales bookings, but the data still provides a comprehensive snapshot of the sector’s trajectory.
Key Trend: Top 5 Developers Dominate
The top five players—Prestige, DLF, Godrej, Lodha, and Signature Global—contributed 71% of total sales bookings.
This highlights a flight to safety: post-COVID, homebuyers prefer big, branded developers over smaller, unlisted firms.
How does it compare to last year?
In FY25, 26 major listed developers sold ₹1.62 lakh crore worth of properties.
Godrej Properties led with sales of nearly ₹30,000 crore for the full year.
If the current momentum continues, FY26 could surpass last year’s record sales.
What it means for homebuyers?
Higher prices ahead? Strong demand and limited supply from trusted developers could keep property prices firm, especially in metros like Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Mumbai.
Safer Bets on Big Names: Buyers are increasingly choosing branded developers to avoid project delays and ensure delivery.
Luxury Segment Boom: DLF’s Gurugram success and Prestige’s luxury launches show appetite for high-end housing is robust. With inputs from PTI