Home loan rates: PSU banks' rates cheaper, private lenders start at 7.70%

For homebuyers, the cost of borrowing is a key concern. State-owned banks’ rates are as low as 7.35 per cent and their private peers’ terms are upwards of 7.70 per cent, according to Paisabazaar.com (data as of September 24).

Public-sector banks' home loan rate

Large state-owned lenders dominate the affordable end of the home loan market.

Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India offer the lowest starting rates at 7.35 per cent.

State Bank of India, India’s largest lender, offers loans between 7.50 per cent and 8.95 per cent across loan slabs.

Punjab and Sind Bank is on the higher side, with rates beginning at 7.55 per cent, going up to 10.75 per cent.

Some state-owned banks offer concessions to women, customers who have salary accounts, and for takeover loans.

Private banks Private-sector banks typically charge higher rates than their state-owned lenders. Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, HSBC, and HDFC Bank’s rates start at 7.70-7.99 per cent. Axis Bank has a wide spread, ranging from 8.35 per cent up to 11.90 per cent. Bandhan Bank stands out for its steep upper range, with rates going up to 15 per cent. Calculate EMI: EMI Calculator Tool Private banks are often quicker in approvals and offer customised loan packages, which appeal to salaried professionals in metros. Housing finance companies Housing finance companies, which cater to niche segments, have a broader spread of rates:

LIC Housing Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance and ICICI Home Finance’s rates start 7.45-7.50 per cent.

Others like PNB Housing Finance and Godrej Housing Finance begin around 8.25–8.55 per cent, going up to 10.85 per cent or more.

SMFG India Home Finance is the costliest, starting at 10 per cent. Latest home loan rates in September Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS State Bank of India 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95 Bank of Baroda 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.50 Union Bank of India* 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00 Punjab National Bank 7.50-9.35 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25 Bank of India 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.35 Canara Bank** 7.50-10.25 7.45-10.25 7.40-10.15 UCO Bank*** 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50 Bank of Maharashtra 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 Punjab and Sind Bank 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75 Indian Overseas Bank 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards Indian Bank 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 Central Bank of India 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40 PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards ICICI Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards Axis Bank 8.35-11.90 8.35-11.90 8.35-9.35 HSBC Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards South Indian Bank 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards Karur Vysya Bank 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90 Karnataka Bank 8.19-10.74 8.19-10.74 8.19-10.74 Federal Bank 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 Bandhan Bank 8.41-15.00 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58 RBL Bank 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards CSB Bank 9.39-11.08 9.39-11.08 9.39-11.08 HDFC Bank 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards City Union Bank 8.25-9.50 8.50-10.00 8.75-10.50 HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs) LIC Housing Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards Bajaj Housing Finance 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards Tata Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards PNB Housing Finance 8.25-11.50 8.25-11.50 8.25-10.85 GIC Housing Finance 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards SMFG India Home Finance 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards Sammaan Capital (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Aditya Birla Capital 8.25 onwards 8.25 onwards 8.25 onwards ICICI Home Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards Godrej Housing Finance 8.55 onwards 8.55 onwards 8.55 onwards *Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy. **Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank. ***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively. Rates as of 24th September 2025 Source: Paisabazaar.com