Housing, plot prices soar along Yamuna Expressway; plots jump 6x in 5 years

Property prices along the Yamuna Expressway corridor in Delhi-NCR have witnessed an unprecedented surge over the past five years, driven by rapid infrastructure development and mega projects such as the upcoming Noida International Airport, according to a report by property consultancy InvestoXpert.

In its latest RealX Stats report, InvestoXpert said that apartment prices in the region have risen 158%, while plot values have skyrocketed by 536% since 2020.

Apartments: Prices jumped from ₹3,950 per sq ft in 2020 to ₹10,200 per sq ft in 2025.

Plots: Rates surged from ₹1,650 per sq ft in 2020 to ₹10,500 per sq ft in 2025.

“The massive appreciation in plot values is a clear reflection of investor confidence and the transformative potential of large-scale infrastructure projects like Jewar Airport and UER-II,” said Vishal Raheja, Founder & Managing Director, InvestoXpert Advisors. Developers active along the corridor echoed the bullish sentiment. Manoj Gaur, CMD of Gaurs Group, which has developed the Gaur Yamuna City township, said, “The Yamuna Expressway corridor is emerging as one of India’s most promising investment landscapes. The momentum is backed by institutional projects such as the Film City, technology parks, and dedicated logistics hubs.” Gaurs Group has developed a large township 'Gaur Yamuna City' on Yamuna Expressway.