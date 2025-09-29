Homes at ₹100 cr: Sunteck Realty plans ultra-luxury houses in Mumbai, Dubai

Sunteck Realty Ltd on Sunday announced its foray into the ultra-luxury housing market with plans to launch two marquee projects in Mumbai and Dubai, aiming to generate an estimated revenue of ₹20,000 crore.

The projects will be developed under a newly created by-invite-only real estate lifestyle brand, ‘Emaance’, which the company says is derived from a fusion of the words Immense and Indulgence.

“We are entering into the ultra-luxury residential segment under a new brand Emaance, where each apartment will be priced at no less than ₹100 crore, with some units going as high as ₹500 crore,” Sunteck Realty CMD Kamal Khetan told PTI.

The developer will launch its first project outside India in Dubai Downtown, near the Burj Khalifa community, alongside another high-rise development at Nepeansea Road in Mumbai, one of India’s most exclusive addresses. Both launches are targeted for June 2026. Together, the two projects will have a gross development value (GDV) of around ₹20,000 crore, with residences priced upwards of ₹2.5 lakh per sq. ft, placing them among the priciest in India. Sunteck’s move comes as the population of global billionaires and ultra-wealthy individuals continues to grow, boosting demand for super-premium real estate offerings. The company currently has a portfolio of 52.5 million sq. ft across 32 projects. In the April-June quarter of FY26, Sunteck reported a 47% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹33.43 crore, compared to ₹22.78 crore a year ago, even as total income fell to ₹201.53 crore from ₹328.01 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.