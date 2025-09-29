Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Homes at ₹100 cr: Sunteck Realty plans ultra-luxury houses in Mumbai, Dubai

Homes at ₹100 cr: Sunteck Realty plans ultra-luxury houses in Mumbai, Dubai

As the ranks of global billionaires and the ultra-wealthy expand, Sunteck Realty said the appetite for such apartments has risen.

Sunteck Realty
Sunteck Realty (Photo: Company Website)
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sunteck Realty Ltd on Sunday announced its foray into the ultra-luxury housing market with plans to launch two marquee projects in Mumbai and Dubai, aiming to generate an estimated revenue of 20,000 crore.

The projects will be developed under a newly created by-invite-only real estate lifestyle brand, ‘Emaance’, which the company says is derived from a fusion of the words Immense and Indulgence.

“We are entering into the ultra-luxury residential segment under a new brand Emaance, where each apartment will be priced at no less than 100 crore, with some units going as high as 500 crore,” Sunteck Realty CMD Kamal Khetan told PTI.

The developer will launch its first project outside India in Dubai Downtown, near the Burj Khalifa community, alongside another high-rise development at Nepeansea Road in Mumbai, one of India’s most exclusive addresses. Both launches are targeted for June 2026.

Together, the two projects will have a gross development value (GDV) of around 20,000 crore, with residences priced upwards of 2.5 lakh per sq. ft, placing them among the priciest in India.

Sunteck’s move comes as the population of global billionaires and ultra-wealthy individuals continues to grow, boosting demand for super-premium real estate offerings.

The company currently has a portfolio of 52.5 million sq. ft across 32 projects. In the April-June quarter of FY26, Sunteck reported a 47% rise in consolidated net profit to 33.43 crore, compared to 22.78 crore a year ago, even as total income fell to 201.53 crore from 328.01 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

With the launch of Emaance, Sunteck Realty is positioning itself among the handful of Indian developers catering exclusively to the ultra-rich, both at home and overseas.

With inputs from PTI

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Buying a car post-GST cut? Make sure you do foolproof research first

Hospital bill shock: Tata AIG is third insurer to exit Max cashless network

From ₹1200 fares to 50% off meals: Inside Air India Express's PayDay sale

EPFO launches revamped ECR to streamline return filing by employers

Premium

Festival home-loan offers: Prioritise long-term savings, avoid teaser rates

Topics :Real Estate

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story