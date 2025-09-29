From ₹1200 fares to 50% off meals: Inside Air India Express's PayDay sale

Air India Express, India’s first international value carrier, has announced its latest PayDay Sale, offering discounted fares on both domestic and international routes. Bookings are open until October 1, 2025, with travel valid between October 12 and November 30, 2025.

Early access to the sale is available exclusively through the airline’s website (airindiaexpress.com) and mobile app starting September 27, while all other booking platforms will open on September 28. Customers can use the promo code ‘FLYAIX’ to unlock special fares.

Under the sale, domestic flights start from ₹1,200 for Xpress Lite fares (zero check-in baggage) and ₹1,300 for Xpress Value fares. On international routes, Xpress Lite fares begin at ₹3,724 and Xpress Value at ₹4,674.

Air India Express continues to waive convenience fees for all bookings made via its mobile app. Passengers opting for Xpress Lite fares can also access reduced baggage charges—₹1,500 for 15 kg on domestic routes and ₹2,500 for 20 kg on international flights. In addition to discounted fares, loyalty members can enjoy 20% savings on Business Class seats, which include complimentary Gourmair hot meals, additional check-in baggage allowance (25 kg for domestic, 40 kg for international), and Xpress Ahead priority services. The Business Class experience is available on more than 40 newly inducted Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The airline is also extending up to 50% off on add-ons such as hot meals, seat selection, extra baggage, and priority services. Members can earn up to 8% Neucoins on bookings and ancillaries.

Further sweetening the deal, students, senior citizens, and armed forces personnel are eligible for special discounted fares and benefits when booking via the website or app. Flexible payment options such as EMI and Buy Now, Pay Later are also available. Customers paying with Mastercard debit or credit cards can claim flat discounts of ₹250 on domestic flights and ₹600 on international bookings. With festive travel around the corner, the PayDay Sale provides flyers with an opportunity to lock in low fares and added benefits across Air India Express’s growing network. Key points: Booking window: Open until October 1, 2025. Travel period: Valid for journeys between October 12 and November 30, 2025.

Domestic fares: Start at ₹1,200 (Xpress Lite) and ₹1,300 (Xpress Value). International fares: Start at ₹3,724 (Xpress Lite) and ₹4,674 (Xpress Value). Promo code: Use ‘FLYAIX’ to unlock special fares. Zero convenience fee on bookings made through the Air India Express mobile app. Loyalty members get 20% off on Business Class seats plus benefits like hot meals, extra baggage allowance, and priority services. Additional discounts: Up to 50% off on meals, seat selection, baggage, and priority services; up to 8% Neucoins on flights and add-ons. Special concessions for students, senior citizens, armed forces personnel, plus EMI/Buy Now Pay Later options and Mastercard discounts (₹250 domestic / ₹600 international).