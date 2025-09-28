Home / Finance / Personal Finance / EPFO launches revamped ECR to streamline return filing by employers

EPFO launches revamped ECR to streamline return filing by employers

Among other things, the revamped facility provides for the segregation of the return submission process from the payment generation process

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions
Besides, it will also have a provision for the calculation of damages and interest under sections 14B and 7Q of the Employees’ Provident Funds Act. | File Image
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 4:55 PM IST
In a bid to streamline the return filing process for employers and establishments, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a revamped electronic challan-cum-return (ECR) facility, starting wage month September, said a notification issued by the Central Provident Fund Commissioner on Friday.
 
Among other things, the revamped facility provides for the segregation of the return submission process from the payment generation process, along with system-based validations aimed at preventing the submission of incorrect ECRs.
 
Besides, it will also have a provision for the calculation of damages and interest under sections 14B and 7Q of the Employees’ Provident Funds Act. It also makes it mandatory to pay the interest amount under section 7Q along with monthly contributions.
 
While section 7Q makes employers liable to pay interest on any EPF dues from the date they become due until the date of actual payment, section 14B grants the EPFO authority to levy damages for defaults in payment.
 
However, there is no change in the existing format (.txt) of the ECR, even as it allows employers to file three different types of returns — regular, supplementary and revised.
 
“In line with our vision of making EPFO a user-friendly organisation, these changes have been made. It is expected that a number of data-entry problems which make the return filing process cumbersome in the existing system will be eliminated,” said an official requesting anonymity.
 
Moreover, the revamped ECR will also raise flags to employers in cases where they are making contributions for members under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) erroneously.
 
“Say if an employee has a monthly wage of more than Rs 15,000. They are not covered under EPS. But many times, employers keep making contributions under this head, leading to grievances later. Hence, the revamped ECR will flag all such accounts to the employer before filing ECR, so as to facilitate correct return filing,” the official added.
 
Also, membership under EPS ceases after 58 years of age, unless an option for deferred pension is filed by the employee. But the present system did not have a check for remittance in the pension fund even after 58 years of age, in case the employee continued in service. This resulted in erroneous remittance and, hence, grievances of many employees. The revamped ECR will restrict the contribution after 58 years of age, unless specifically flagged by the employer for deferred pension.

EPFOEPFO servicesEPFO subscribers

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

