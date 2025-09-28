EPFO launches revamped ECR to streamline return filing by employers

In a bid to streamline the return filing process for employers and establishments, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a revamped electronic challan-cum-return (ECR) facility, starting wage month September, said a notification issued by the Central Provident Fund Commissioner on Friday.

Among other things, the revamped facility provides for the segregation of the return submission process from the payment generation process, along with system-based validations aimed at preventing the submission of incorrect ECRs.

Besides, it will also have a provision for the calculation of damages and interest under sections 14B and 7Q of the Employees’ Provident Funds Act. It also makes it mandatory to pay the interest amount under section 7Q along with monthly contributions.

While section 7Q makes employers liable to pay interest on any EPF dues from the date they become due until the date of actual payment, section 14B grants the EPFO authority to levy damages for defaults in payment. However, there is no change in the existing format (.txt) of the ECR, even as it allows employers to file three different types of returns — regular, supplementary and revised. “In line with our vision of making EPFO a user-friendly organisation, these changes have been made. It is expected that a number of data-entry problems which make the return filing process cumbersome in the existing system will be eliminated,” said an official requesting anonymity.