How IndiGo-Swiggy partnership works in rewarding you beyond the flight

A new collaboration between private carrier IndiGo and Swiggy, the on-demand convenience giant, is designed to reward IndiGo's loyal BluChip members for their everyday spending on the Swiggy platform. Essentially, it turns your food orders, grocery hauls, and dining experiences into points that can be used to book IndiGo flights.

This collaboration will allow IndiGo BluChip members to earn IndiGo BluChips with every spend on Swiggy's extensive services, spanning food delivery, Instamart, and Swiggy Dineout. For every Rs 100 spent by an IndiGo BluChip member on Swiggy's platform, they will earn 1 IndiGo BluChip. This means that simply by ordering your favorite meals, getting groceries delivered, or booking a table through Swiggy, you are actively accumulating points towards your next IndiGo flight.

How it works:

Linking accounts: IndiGo BluChip members need to link their existing IndiGo BluChip account with their Swiggy account through the Swiggy app. This is typically done within the rewards or offers section of the Swiggy app.

Earning BluChips on Swiggy: Once the accounts are linked, every time a BluChip member spends Rs 100 on any of Swiggy's services – Food delivery, Instamart (groceries and essentials), and Swiggy Dineout – they will earn 1 IndiGo BluChip.

Tracking Rewards: Members can likely track the BluChips they've earned through their linked accounts on the Swiggy app and/or their IndiGo BluChip account.

Redeeming for Flights: The accumulated IndiGo BluChips can then be redeemed to book IndiGo flights. The redemption process will likely occur through the IndiGo website or app, using the BluChip balance.

Flexibility and benefits:

No Blackout Dates: Unlike some loyalty programs, these earned BluChips can be redeemed for flights at any time, without restrictions on specific dates.

No Expiry: As long as the IndiGo BluChip membership remains active, the earned BluChips will not expire, offering long-term value.

Stackable Rewards: This earning opportunity is in addition to any existing offers or benefits that Swiggy and Swiggy One users already enjoy, providing an extra layer of rewards.

" From ordering dinner to shopping for essentials or booking a table at a city's restaurant, our loyal customers can now indulge in exclusive benefits that follow them wherever they go. By earning rewards on every meal, grocery order, and dining experience, our users can fast-track their journey to their next adventure. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to making travel more rewarding, enjoyable, and seamlessly integrated into our customers' lifestyles," said Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo.

Echoing this sentiment, Phani Kishan, Chief Growth Officer and Co-founder at Swiggy, stated, "Swiggy's core mission is to deliver unparalleled convenience across various aspects of our users' lives. Partnering with a trusted and beloved brand like IndiGo allows us to extend that convenience into the realm of travel rewards. By integrating the IndiGo BluChip program, we are adding significant value to the everyday experiences of millions of users, making both their daily needs and their travel aspirations more attainable."

IndiGo BluChip members simply need to link their existing BluChip account within the Swiggy app. This integration, likely found in the app's rewards or offer section, will automatically enable the earning of BluChips on all eligible transactions made through Swiggy.