Small-cap funds preferred by high risk takers, promise outsized returns

Small-cap funds continue to attract high-risk investors seeking outsized returns. Despite heightened market volatility, these funds witnessed net inflows of approximately Rs 4,092 crore in March 2025, taking total inflows for FY25 to about Rs 41,673 crore, according to monthly data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). However, small-cap schemes declined 15.7 per cent over the past six months—the steepest fall among diversified equity categories.

“The outlook for small-cap funds remains cautiously optimistic despite recent market turbulence. While these funds have faced declines due to heightened volatility, their medium-term prospects appear favourable, particularly in sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, and emerging industries,” said Harish Bihani, executive vice-president and fund manager, Kotak Mutual Fund.

Large investment universe Small-cap funds are required to invest at least 65 per cent of their corpus in stocks of companies beyond the top 250 by market capitalisation. “There are only 250 large- and midcap stocks, whereas there are more than 4,000 small-cap stocks. If one can pick companies that grow rapidly and profitably over a long period, one can potentially outperform broader indices,” said Sandeep Bagla, chief executive officer, TRUST Mutual Fund. Riding economic momentum Long-term investors in small-cap stocks can benefit from faster compounding in a growing economy. “India being a higher growth market, smallcap companies are expected to grow faster than larger companies, and enjoy higher valuations in anticipation of growth,” Bagla said.

Owing to their under-researched nature, small-caps also have greater potential to generate alpha. Higher volatility, deeper risks However, small-cap stocks come with risks such as limited management depth and weaker financial capacity to fund sustainable growth. “Small-cap stocks are inherently more volatile, with sharper price swings compared to large-caps. Liquidity constraints can also pose challenges, making it harder to exit positions during a downturn or when one is wrong,” said Bihani. Their lower resilience also makes them more vulnerable to global uncertainties of the kind currently being witnessed. Due diligence and track record matter Rigorous due diligence is critical before investing in small-cap funds. “Prioritise funds that hold companies with strong management teams, healthy balance sheets, and sustainable growth prospects. Financial metrics such as low debt, consistent cash flows, and improving profitability are critical indicators of resilience,” said Bihani.

Bagla emphasised evaluating the track record and experience of the fund management team before investing. Ideal for high-risk takers Small-cap funds are more suited to investors with a high risk tolerance. “Volatility-averse investors or those with short-term financial goals should avoid them, as the potential for sharp downturns can disrupt the objective of capital preservation,” Bihani cautioned. Existing investors may continue with their allocations in quality funds. “Investors should stay invested if their original thesis remains intact and the portfolio quality is strong, avoiding knee-jerk reactions to short-term volatility. New investors can consider a gradual entry, starting with a modest allocation and increasing exposure over time as they gain comfort with the inherent uncertainties and ongoing global volatility,” said Bihani.

A long-term horizon of five to seven years is recommended. Allocation should align with an investor’s risk profile. “Small-cap funds should typically constitute a smaller portion of an equity portfolio—around 5–10 per cent for moderate investors and up to 15–20 per cent for those with higher tolerance for volatility,” said Bihani. Stay invested to enjoy high returns Returns (%) Smallcap fund 6-month 1-year 3-year 5-year 10-year Nippon India -16.6 5.4 20.5 40.2 20.7 Quant -16.4 -3.4 19.1 49.0 19.5 SBI -15.5 4.2 15.5 31.2 19.0 Axis -11.9 10.4 17.0 32.2 18.3 HSBC -20.2 1.7 17.2 36.4 18.2 Kotak -18.0 6.3 13.4 35.7 17.6 HDFC -15.1 -0.3 18.4 35.7 17.4 Combining small-cap funds with large-cap or flexi-cap funds can offer a more balanced equity allocation, reducing overall portfolio risk while maintaining growth potential. Systematic investment plans (SIPs) can also help average out purchase costs over time.

*Above one-year returns are compound annualised Source: Navigation RA