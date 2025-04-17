Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Underinsured? 75% in India have health policies below Rs 10 lakh cover

Underinsured? 75% in India have health policies below Rs 10 lakh cover

The issue is most pronounced in South India, where 66% of policyholders have coverage of Rs 5 lakh or less.

Insurance, irdai
Insurance, irdai
Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Despite the increasing importance of health insurance, at least 75% of health insurance buyers in India have coverage of Rs 10 lakh or less, as per a study by Policybazaar. The issue is most pronounced in South India, where 66% of policyholders have coverage of Rs 5 lakh or less. 
 
Policybazaar.com, an online insurance marketplace, has unveiled the 2nd  edition of its report, "How India Buys Insurance 2.0,", which uncovers several key insights, including the fact that Indians continue to severely underestimate healthcare costs—nearly 48% of policyholders opt for coverage of Rs 5 lakh or less. At the same time, 47.6% of Indians remain unaware of term insurance and its benefits. 
 
Moreover, Indians continue to favor traditional financial investments such as gold, fixed deposits, insurance-linked savings schemes, and real estate. However, health insurance has now joined this list. According to the survey, only 28.3% of respondents ranked health insurance above equities, mutual funds, and government bonds.    

Also Read

Niva Bupa gains 2% as ICICI Securities initiates coverage, 20% upside seen

Premium

Honest, full disclosures key to hassle-free health insurance claims

Estimate your ideal health insurance cover this World Health Day

Premium

World Health Day: Conduct a thorough checkup of your health insurance

Galaxy Health Insurance targets Rs 200 cr premium this financial year: CEO

 
Non-buyers also display a severe underestimation of medical costs. About 51% of them believe that critical illness treatments, such as cancer, kidney transplants, or cardiac procedures, cost less than Rs 5 lakh – which is far from the ground reality today.
 
The awareness gap remains one of the biggest barriers to term insurance adoption in India. The survey found that 47.6% of Indians are unaware of term insurance and its benefits.  
 
Industry-wide, term insurance grew 18% in FY24, compared to a CAGR of just 2% over the past five years. The survey found that 56% of respondents who are aware of term insurance have a positive attitude toward purchasing it.
 
A key issue in term insurance adoption is not just a lack of awareness but also a limited understanding of personal finance. Many non-buyers fail to consider key financial factors such as child education, marriage, loan obligations, spousal retirement, and medical contingencies when evaluating their family's long-term needs. 
 
Experts recommend a life insurance cover of 15-20 times one’s annual income to ensure that dependents can sustain themselves for at least 10 years. Only 13% of non-buyers accurately estimate their insurance needs in line with expert recommendations.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Small-cap funds preferred by high risk takers, promise outsized returns

Monk loses Rs 2.5 cr in 'digital arrest': How to be safe against scam

High returns? High risk! SBI warns of fake AI investment videos

Lounge access, 5 per cent cashback: perks of new Tata Neu SBI card

New German govt ends 3-year citizenship policy, retains 5-year route

Topics :Health InsuranceHealth with BSPersonal Finance

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story