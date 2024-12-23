How senior citizens can enrol for PM-JAY & FAQs

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) gives Rs 5 lakh health benefit to all senior citizens aged 70 and above. This initiative aims to enhance access to affordable healthcare for approximately 60 million senior citizens across India, regardless of their income levels.

What is eligibility criteria

Age: The applicant must be 70 years or older

Aadhaar requirement: Enrollment requires a Aadhaar card, which serves as the primary document for age verification and identity confirmation. The Aadhaar-based e-KYC process is mandatory for participation in the scheme.

Enrollment process

Download the Ayushman Bharat App:

The app is available on the Google Play Store. Alternatively, individuals can visit the official PM-JAY website.

Also Read

Login as beneficiary:

Click on the ‘login as beneficiary’ option.

Enter your mobile number and captcha code.

An OTP will be sent to your mobile for verification.

Aadhaar validation:

Enter your Aadhaar number and validate it using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Select your state of residence and complete the captcha verification.

Check registration status:

After entering your details, a search option will determine if you are already registered under the scheme. If not, you will need to apply for fresh enrollment.

Provide personal details:

Fill in additional required information such as city, address, ward details, and pin code.

Photo verification:

The application will prompt you to take a live photo for final verification.

Submit application:

After confirming all details are correct, submit your application.

Once the application is submitted, eligible senior citizens will receive an Ayushman card that allows them to access healthcare services under the scheme.

How to look for eligible hospitals under Ayushman Bharat scheme in your state

You can filter hospitals by specialty or treatment requirements, especially those listed under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provide cashless treatment to eligible beneficiaries.

Steps to find hospitals under Ayushman Bharat:

Visit the official Ayushman Bharat website: [pmjay.gov.in](https://pmjay.gov.in).

Navigate to ‘find hospital’ option in the top menu.

Select your state and district from the drop-down menus.

Choose the type of hospital (government or private) you are searching for.

Filter by specialty if necessary.

Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Click ‘submit’ to access the list of hospitals registered under the scheme in your area.

Some FAQs on PMJAY

If the husband and wife are over 70 years old. Do you need to enrol each of them separately in the AB PM-JAY Senior Citizen Scheme?

No, individual enrolments are not required. Once the first family member aged 70 or above is enrolled, you can use the ‘add member’ feature on the enrolment portal to include other family members aged 70 or older under the AB PM-JAY Senior Citizen Scheme.

If you are a retired government employee above 70 years old and have a CGHS card. Can you enrol in this scheme?

Yes, you are eligible. However, as per government rules, citizens who benefit from any other government health scheme must choose either their existing scheme benefits or those under AB PM-JAY. This means if you have CGHS, you must choose between CGHS and Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, as benefits from both schemes cannot be availed simultaneously.

If you opt for AB PM-JAY and surrender their current government health scheme, is there any provision to switch back to their previous government health insurance scheme?

Once you choose the AB PM-JAY scheme and surrender their existing government health insurance, you cannot switch back. This is a one-time option and cannot be reversed.