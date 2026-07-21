How to prove a Will is genuine? SC explains legal tests and evidence

A registered Will is not automatically a genuine Will. Reiterating a settled legal principle, the Supreme Court has clarified that courts must look beyond registration and examine whether the document truly reflects the free and voluntary wishes of the deceased.

The ruling assumes significance at a time when inheritance disputes involving property, financial investments and family wealth are on the rise.

The court said the burden of proving a Will rests on the person relying on it. They must satisfy the court that the Will was executed voluntarily, the testator was of sound mind, and there were no suspicious circumstances such as fraud, coercion or undue influence.

For families, the judgment serves as a reminder that careful drafting and proper documentation can significantly reduce the risk of future litigation. Why the judgment matters Disputes over Wills are among the most common family property cases before Indian courts. As property values have risen and financial assets become more diversified, disagreements over succession have become increasingly frequent. The Supreme Court observed that a Will occupies a unique position because the person who made it is no longer alive to explain the circumstances in which it was executed. Therefore, courts have to examine such documents with greater care than ordinary documents.

At the same time, the court reiterated that every individual has the right to distribute self-acquired property, according to their wishes. Merely because some legal heirs have been excluded does not make a Will invalid. What makes a Will legally valid? Legal experts say a valid Will must comply with Section 63 of the Indian Succession Act, 1925, and be proved in accordance with the applicable evidence law if challenged. According to Priya Gada, advocate at D M Harish & Co. LLP, a Will must be signed by the testator, attested by at least two witnesses who have seen the testator sign it, and executed voluntarily by a person of sound mind. If the Will is disputed, at least one attesting witness generally has to testify in court.

Vinita Sejwal, advocate at the Delhi High Court, said the execution of the Will must satisfy both the Indian Succession Act and the Evidence Act. She added that using independent witnesses and maintaining medical records, especially where age or illness may later be questioned, can help minimise disputes. Priyanka Desai, co-founder and partner at The Fort Circle, noted that the witnesses should not be beneficiaries under the Will. She also said the testator should be mentally capable of understanding the document while signing it. Meanwhile, Varun Kalsi, director – Private Client at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, advised people to draft Wills with clear and unambiguous language, separate movable and immovable assets, and consider preparing separate Wills where assets are spread across different jurisdictions.

Reena Bajaj, partner at Singhania & Co., said a valid Will should be made by a person who is at least 18 years old and of sound mind. She said the document must be signed by the testator and attested by at least two witnesses. While registration is optional, she noted that it creates an official record and may strengthen the evidentiary value of the Will if disputes arise later. Registration alone is not proof One of the key takeaways from the Supreme Court's ruling is that registration strengthens the evidentiary value of a Will but does not, by itself, establish its authenticity.

Tushar Kumar, advocate at the Supreme Court, said registration neither validates a Will nor creates a presumption that it is genuine. Instead, courts seek to satisfy their judicial conscience that the document truly reflects the deceased's free and informed intentions. Similarly, Parijat Singh Surendran, principal associate at Foresight Law Offices India, said registration is only one relevant circumstance. Even a registered Will may be rejected if surrounding facts create legitimate doubts about its authenticity. Bajaj added that registration cannot replace proof in court. According to her, if suspicious circumstances exist, the person relying on the Will must remove all legitimate doubts by producing clear evidence, including witness testimony and documents showing that the Will reflected the testator's free wishes.

Kalsi also recommends registration, despite it not being mandatory, saying it creates an official record that can prove useful in future litigation. What do courts consider 'suspicious circumstances'? The Supreme Court said there is no fixed list of suspicious circumstances, and every case must be decided on its own facts. However, courts commonly examine whether: • Natural heirs have been excluded without any explanation. • The main beneficiary actively participated in drafting or executing the Will. • The testator was suffering from serious illness or lacked mental capacity.

• There are doubtful signatures, unexplained alterations or overwriting. • There is evidence of coercion, fraud or undue influence. • Witness testimony is inconsistent or unreliable. • The Will contains unnatural or unexplained distributions of property. Gada said courts also examine contradictory statements by attesting witnesses and suspicious changes made to the document. Sejwal added that doubtful signatures, mental incapacity and unexplained dispositions require the propounder to provide satisfactory explanations before the court accepts the Will. If a Will is challenged, what evidence becomes important? If a dispute reaches court, the person seeking to rely on the Will has the initial burden of proving its authenticity.

Experts say beneficiaries or executors should preserve: • The original Will. • Details of the attesting witnesses. • Medical records or a doctor's certificate establishing the testator's mental fitness, where relevant. • Registration records, if the Will has been registered. • Correspondence or documents reflecting the testator's intentions. • Records explaining any unequal distribution of assets or exclusion of legal heirs. According to Gada, medical evidence can become particularly valuable where the testator was elderly or seriously ill.

Kalsi said testimony from the attesting witnesses is often the most crucial evidence. Documents supporting the bequests and proof that the disputed document was the testator's final Will can further strengthen the case. Courts undertake a holistic assessment and are concerned not merely with verifying signatures but ensuring that the document genuinely represents the deceased's last voluntary wishes. Practical lessons for families The ruling underlines that preparing a legally sound Will involves much more than simply signing a document. Experts broadly recommend drafting the Will in clear language, using independent witnesses, preserving the original document, explaining any unequal distribution of assets, obtaining medical certification where appropriate, and considering registration for additional evidentiary support.