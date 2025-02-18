Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Inactive credit cards: Risks, impact on credit score & tips to manage them

Inactive credit cards: Risks, impact on credit score & tips to manage them

'It is a misconception that inactive credit cards hurt your credit score. They do not directly'

Credit Card
Credit Card(Photo: Shutterstock)
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 5:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Some of us hold multiple credit cards, but use only one or two regularly.
 
What is a dormant credit card account?
 
A credit card account is considered dormant when it has not been used for purchases, balance transfers, or cash withdrawals for a certain period. The timeframe for inactivity varies by issuer-- some may mark an account as inactive after six months, while others may wait up to a year. Generally, credit card companies notify cardholders before deactivating an inactive account, allowing them the opportunity to keep it active.
 

Also Read

Linking your credit card with UPI: Convenience or a debt trap?

Over 57,000 ha degraded forest land marked for green credit scheme: Govt

Valentine's Day credit card offers: Discounts on shopping, travel & more

Net card spending rises 60% as credit card additions rise to 4-mth high

What is credit card swipe charge: How it impacts merchants and consumers

“It is a common misconception that inactive credit cards hurt your credit score. They don’t directly. However, they do factor into your credit utilisation. Closing them can sometimes decrease your available credit, which can then negatively impact your score if you are carrying balances on other cards. So, the impact is indirect, and careful consideration is key before closing inactive cards,” said Prashant Kumar, CEO at Kredit.pe.
 
Can a credit card be closed due to inactivity?
 
A credit card can be closed due to inactivity. If your card remains unused for an extended period—whether months or years—the issuer may choose to close your account. This closure can negatively impact your credit utilisation ratio, which makes up 30 per cent of your credit score. Since a closed account is no longer factored into your available credit, your utilisation rate increases, potentially lowering your credit score.
 
Strategic management of dormant cards
 
Rather than taking an all-or-nothing approach, experts suggest strategically managing inactive accounts based on your overall financial situation
 
High annual fees: Consider closing inactive cards with high annual fees, but only after opening a new no-fee card to maintain your available credit. 
Multiple unused cards: If you have several dormant accounts, consider keeping those with the longest history and highest limits while strategically closing newer, low-limit cards.
 
Simplifying financial management: If tracking multiple accounts becomes overwhelming, consolidating to fewer cards may be worth a temporary score impact.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PFRDA warns NPS & APY subscribers about ongoing fraud in their name

Arbitrage funds beat bank FDs with higher returns amid market volatility

Married for Canada PR, US green card? You can land into serious trouble

FM calls for one-year free look period to boost insurance policy reviews

India's top 10 firms valued at $1.1 trillion, surpass Saudi Arabia's GDP

Topics :Credit Card

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story