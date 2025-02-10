Valentine's Day credit card offers: Discounts on shopping, travel & more

As Valentine's day approaches, several banks and financial institutions are rolling out special offers and discounts for credit cardholders, aiming to make the season of love more affordable and rewarding. These offers span various categories, including shopping, dining, travel, and entertainment, providing ample opportunities to save while celebrating.

Here is a list of cards with offers on Valentine's Day compiled by Bank Bazaar.

BOBCARD credit card

BOBCARD has launched the “ReimagineLoveWithBOBCARD – 2.0” campaign, providing exclusive deals across top brands:

Shopping: Enjoy discounts on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

Travel: Avail up to 15 per cent instant discount on flight bookings every Wednesday and Thursday.

Entertainment: Get up to 25 per cent off on movie tickets, and food & beverages at PVR Inox, valid until February 28.

SBI, ICICI, and Kotak credit cards

Future World is offering a Valentine's Day special:

Instant Cashback: Rs 4,000 instant cashback on purchases made with SBI, ICICI, and Kotak credit cards.

Exchange Bonus: Up to Rs 6,000 exchange bonus on your old device.

This offer is ideal for those looking to upgrade their gadgets.

DBS Bank credit card

Tata CLiQ Fashion, in collaboration with DBS Bank, presents:

Instant Discount: 10 per cent instant discount on purchases.

The offer is valid from January 31 to February 16, making it perfect for Valentine's Day shopping.

HDFC Bank credit card

Vijay Sales has announced a Valentine's Day sale with the following offer for HDFC Bank credit cardholders:

Instant discount: Avail instant discounts on credit and debit card EMI transactions.

This is suitable for those planning to purchase electronics or home appliances.

OneCard credit card

OneCard is offering various deals across multiple categories:

Shopping and cashback: Access to a range of offers, including cashback and discounts on shopping.

These offers are valid until June 26, providing extended benefits beyond Valentine's Day.

Yes Bank credit card

During the Valentine's Day sale at Vijay Sales, Yes Bank credit cardholders can enjoy:

Instant discount: Five per cent instant discount on credit card EMI transactions.

Minimum transaction: Rs 10,000.

Maximum discount: Rs 2,500.

This offer is ideal for those looking to purchase electronics or home appliances.

AU Small Finance Bank credit card

AU Small Finance Bank is offering a special discount during the Valentine's Day sale at Vijay Sales:

Instant discount: Five per cent instant discount on non-EMI transactions.

Minimum transaction: Rs 10,000.

Maximum discount: Rs 1,000.

Offer validity: Sundays only.

This is suitable for customers planning purchases on Sundays during the sale period.

Note: Please visit the bank's official website and check offers before making decisions, as offers are subject to change based on company policies.