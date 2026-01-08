India's branded residences boom: Prestige, pricing and pitfalls

At Whiteland’s Westin Residences Gurugram, launched in July 2025, unit sizes range from about 2,700–4,400 sq ft, with starting prices of around ₹7 crore. The project is scheduled for delivery around 2030. Sudeep Bhatt, director–strategy, Whiteland Corporation, says the partnership with Marriott International brings globally benchmarked service standards. “Residents are buying not just a home, but a premium service-led lifestyle product,” he says, adding that such alliances help ensure long-term asset maintenance, stronger value retention and a wellness-focused living environment.
The appeal and risks of brand-led residences
The third category — brand-led residences — trades primarily on name equity and aspirational value. Projects such as Trump Residences Gurgaon and Jacob & Co residences fall into this segment.