India's branded residences boom: Prestige, pricing and pitfalls

Smartworld Developers entered the branded housing space with Trump Residences Gurgaon, launched in April 2025 and scheduled for possession in 2033. Explaining the choice of partner, Ashish Jerath, president–sales and marketing, Smartworld Developers, says the collaboration was driven by Trump’s global stature and track record in creating trophy residential assets. “Trump is a globally recognised real estate super brand, and an association of this nature carries its own gravitas,” Jerath says, adding that the positive response to earlier Trump Towers projects in NCR reinforced confidence in the partnership. The project spans about 1.2 million sq ft and comprises 298 residential units. Average pricing is around ₹27,000 per sq ft, with apartments priced between ₹8 crore and ₹15 crore, while penthouses are priced at approximately ₹125 crore each. Jerath notes that Gurgaon is now the only city outside New York to host two Trump-branded residential developments — highlighting the city’s growing prominence on the global luxury real estate map.