India's land rush: 2,900 acres transacted in H1 2025-More than all of 2024

India’s real estate market is witnessing a record-breaking land acquisition spree in 2025, with nearly 2,900 acres transacted across 76 deals in just the first half of the year—already exceeding the entire 2024 tally, according to ANAROCK’s latest report "Land as Capital: Decoding India’s Land Transaction Patterns and Investment Flows."

The total land area sold—2,898 acres—in H1 2025 is 1.15 times the total land transacted in all of 2024 (2,515 acres across 133 deals).

₹30,885 cr worth of deals with massive growth potential

The land deals in H1 2025 carry a combined transaction value of ₹30,885 crore, with a revenue potential of ₹1.47 lakh crore and development potential of over 233 million sq. ft.

From premium residential projects to logistics parks, developers are snapping up land amid an ongoing infrastructure push and decentralisation of economic activity. Metro Markets Still Hot, But Tier 2 & 3 Cities Surge Out of the 76 land deals in H1 2025: 67 deals for about 991 acres were in India’s top 7 cities The remaining 9 deals for 1,907+ acres were spread across Tier 2 and 3 cities such as Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Coimbatore, Indore, Mysuru, and Panipat MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) led the charge with 24 deals for 433 acres, followed by Bengaluru (182 acres) and Pune (214 acres)

Meanwhile, Tier 2 and 3 cities accounted for over 65% of total land area transacted, led by: Coimbatore (714 acres)

Ahmedabad (590 acres)

Amritsar (520 acres) What’s driving the deals? Residential demand continues to dominate, with 54 deals for 1,200+ acres focused on apartments, plotted townships, and villas. Commercial projects accounted for 8 deals, while mixed-use developments made up 6 large-scale deals covering 1,034 acres. Logistics and industrial parks are also expanding, with 537 acres in 3 dedicated deals. There were also land buys for a semiconductor equipment facility (25 acres) and a data centre (2.39 acres).

Of the total land deals in H1 2025: At least 54 separate deals for over 1,200 acres are proposed for residential developments - apartments, villas, plotted development & township projects At least 8 deals for approx. 48.41 acres are proposed for commercial projects, and 6 deals for approx. 1,034 acres are proposed for mixed-use development Over 537 acres in 3 separate deals proposed for Industrial & Logistics parks One deal each for data centres and semiconductor equipment manufacturing, with approx. 2.39 acres and 25 acres, respectively "The post-pandemic years from 2021 onwards have seen a relentless spate of land deals. Between 2021 and H1 2025, over 11,858 acres have been transacted in 423 deals across the country for various developments. The scale and sophistication of these deals, which account for a combined development potential of 841 Mn sq. ft., underscore the real estate market’s maturation - and the strategic importance of land as a cornerstone resource," said Mayank Saksena, MD & CEO - Land Services, ANAROCK Group.

The first half of 2025 has seen a surge in high-value land acquisitions across major Indian cities, signaling strong momentum in real estate and infrastructure development. According to ANAROCK Research, some of the most prominent deals involve a diverse mix of residential, commercial, industrial, and tech-based developments. Indore saw a 24-acre land acquisition by Godrej Properties for ₹120 crore aimed at plotted development. The top developers who bought land parcels for various developments in H1 2025 included Godrej Properties, Puravankara Limited, Signature Global, M3M Group, Brigade Group, Macrotech Developers (Lodha), Prestige Group, Kolte Patil Developers, Mahindra Lifespaces, and Adani Realty, among others.

In Noida, Max Estate purchased 10.33 acres for ₹711 crore for a mixed-use project, while M3M Group bought 5.82 acres for ₹400 crore for commercial development. Arvind Smartspace made major moves in Ahmedabad with a 440-acre industrial & logistics joint development agreement (JDA) and a separate 150-acre plotted development deal worth ₹180 crore. Mumbai recorded several high-ticket deals: Panasonic Life bought 1.63 acres for ₹160 crore (commercial), NTT Global Data Centers acquired 2.39 acres for ₹855 crore (data centre), and a consortium of Schloss Group companies closed a massive ₹1,302 crore deal for 8.31 acres (commercial). EcoBox Industrial Parks purchased 50 acres in Chennai for ₹400 crore for industrial/logistics use, while Prestige Group and Arihant Group acquired 3.48 acres for residential development at ₹361 crore.