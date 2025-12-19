Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Indian travel trends: Data shows 5x flight growth, spend in 113 currencies

Flight bookings on Scapia grew 5x, stays surged 8-9x, and Indian travellers spent money in 113 currencies

Scapia
International flight bookings by women tripled, with Tier-2 cities driving over 2.5x growth, indicating broader participation beyond metros.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
Indian travel behaviour has shifted from an annual vacation mindset to continuous, high-frequency travel, according to Scapia’s 2025 Travel Insights. Powered by rising connectivity, reward-led spending, and strong participation from women and Tier-2/Tier-3 travellers, India’s travel map is expanding across 174 countries and deep into domestic frontiers.
 
Flight bookings on Scapia grew 5x, stays surged 8–9x, and Indian travellers spent money in 113 currencies in 2025 compared to a year ago.
 
“Travel in India has shifted from being occasional to habitual. People are weaving multiple, shorter trips into their year,” said Anil Goteti, Founder & CEO, Scapia, noting that travellers increasingly plan their next trip even while on their current one. In 2025 alone, Scapia users visited 174 countries, a marker of India’s rapidly globalising travel aspirations.
 
Domestically, travellers booked trips to destinations such as Ziro (Arunachal Pradesh), Pakyong (Sikkim), Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) and Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh). Internationally, the Scapia Fedral Credit Card was used across 113 currencies in 174 countries, including Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Luang Prabang (Laos), Barbados (Caribbean) and Puerto Princesa (Philippines). 
 
International flight bookings by women tripled, with Tier-2 cities driving over 2.5x growth, indicating broader participation beyond metros. 
 
Among younger travellers, Gen Z accounted for 33% of all train bookings and 40% of solo female bus bookings, highlighting strong adoption of ground transport and easier access beyond major airport hubs.
 
"Scapia’s data highlights how rewards are lowering the barrier to frequent travel. Nearly 50% of train bookings and 60% of bus bookings in 2025 were fully funded through Scapia coins redemptions. Everyday spending is increasingly being converted into additional short trips, such as weekend getaways and short-haul journeys, rather than being saved only for large, one-off vacations," said the report.
 
Destinations are increasingly being chosen for what travellers want to do, not just where they want to go. From treks and safaris to concerts, festivals and cultural immersions, trips are planned around experiences.
 
Scapia’s 2026 Travel Outlook: Three Shifts to Watch
Frequency Replaces Distance - In 2026, taking three or more trips a year will become the norm, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, as rewards, faster booking and better connectivity reduce friction. Short, repeatable trips will outperform the once-a-year long holiday.
 
 48–72 Hour Destinations Go Mainstream - Destinations will increasingly be chosen for calendar-fit, not popularity. Places will move from aspirational to practical because they work as 48–72 hour breaks with reliable entry and exit. Offbeat will stop meaning “hard to reach” and start meaning “easy to repeat.”
 
Experiences Replace City Checklists - International travel will move away from city-led itineraries to experience-led trips. Festivals, dives, treks, concerts and short cultural immersions will drive bookings, with destination choice increasingly answering “what will I do there?” rather than “where should I go?”
 
Indian travellers are beginning to re-evaluate what “premium” means at airports. Instead of exclusivity, they are choosing flexibility and real value - from meals to retail.
 

Topics :Luxury travel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

