Holidays for health: Wellness retreats that help you de-stress, detoxify

Businessman Piyush Srivastav and his wife last year spent five days at a forest wellness retreat near Dehradun to find out "if luxury can meet spirituality." It was a holiday but the couple took a demanding training programme, learning how to sleep well, detoxify, manage weight and use Ayurveda and Yoga for health.

“It was a 100 per cent fulfilling experience, starting from pickup from the airport to the drop back. The facility, gardens, teams, treatment, food, service, therapies all were very effective. The daily treatments based on doctor's recommendations helped a lot and the rest of the programmes let you enter a meditative and spiritual world,” says Piyush.



Growing industry

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Luxury wellness retreats are where the affluent go to ease their stress by taking personalised sessions with yoga gurus, advice from Ayurveda experts and eating gourmet meals. “The wellness tourism market in India was valued at around $19.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately $26.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6.5 per cent. A typical wellness package, including accommodation, meals, yoga meditation, and treatment, can cost around Rs 50,000,” says Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, an online travel company.

Some popular luxury wellness retreats include Ananda in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand, Niraamaya Retreats Surya Samudra in Kovalam, Ashiyana: Yoga and Spa Village in Goa, Zuri Kumarakom Kerala Resort & Spa in Kumarakom, and Atmantan wellness resort in Pune.



“From the moment you arrive, when your forehead is dotted with crimson, and you don your loose-fitting kurta pajamas, to the moment you leave, and your wrist is tied with a red-string blessing, this soothing space serves as a leveler, where you can come as you are and connect to each other and nature without hindrance,” says Jaspreet Singh, general manager of Six Senses Vana retreat in a Sal tree forest.

How does staying at a wellness retreat differ from a conventional holiday? “There is a deep focus on holistic health. Our exceptional body screening process and personal consultation provide a comprehensive overview of your physical, emotional, and mental health. This in-depth understanding allows us to curate personalised spa treatments, fitness activities, and yoga sessions designed to calm your mind and nourish your soul,” says Aaron McGrath, general manager of Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury hotel with a wellness centre in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur.



Holidays for health



Wellness is different from a regular holiday in the sense that it has the “rigour of routine with exercises, food, treatment,” says Anita Mehra, a homemaker in Bengaluru who recently spent time at a resort in Coorg. “Retreats are meant to encourage healing and self-discovery by focusing your attention inwards, calming your senses and clearing your mind. A holiday does the opposite as vacations are often busy and stressful. Wellness trips aim to relieve stress and promote health, so you can re-enter everyday life feeling rejuvenated and grounded.”

Luxury wellness resorts are typically in mountains, or by a riverside or the sea, or in a forest. Ananda Spa, in the foothills of the Himalayas, has independent villas in a forest in the former royal estate of the Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal. It has 80 spa therapies and a sleep programme of 7, 14, or 21 days. Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat and Spa in the Sahyadri mountain range near Pune has a detoxification programmme that uses infrared sauna, acupuncture, colon cleansing and a special diet.



If you plan to take a holiday break at a wellness resort, review the facilities it has. “Firstly, the choice of destination is of paramount importance, as each locale offers a distinctive ambiance and set of experiences,” says Jasmeet Singh, chief commercial officer for holidays at MakeMyTrip, an online travel company. “Equally important is the selection of accommodation type, whether it is a luxury resort and spa, a boutique hotel specializing in wellness, or an offbeat healing retreat. Then asses the treatment, therapies and the skill level of the staff.”

The time needed to rejuvenate at a retreat will depend on treatment plans. “For a leisurely detoxing and rejuvenation holiday, where relaxation is complemented by various activities and amenities, the budget typically ranges from Rs 50,000 to 80,000 per person for a duration of 5-7 nights,” says Singh. “For those seeking a deeper healing and disconnection experience, on the other hand, typically opt for retreats spanning closer to 2 weeks. These can command a budget of approximately at least Rs 1,00,000 to 1,60,000 per person.”







Wellness retreat Approximate cost per person (stay, transport, breakfast) Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan Rs 42,500 (per night per person) Ananda In The Himalayas, Uttarakhand 52,000 (5 nights) Six Senses Vana 80,000 (2 nights) Niraamaya Surya Samudra, Kovalam 11,000 (per night) Ayurshala Centre, Amanbagh, Rajasthan 80,000 (4 nights) Spa Cuisine At Atmantan Wellness Centre, Pune 87,000 (3 nights) Dharana At Shillim, Maharashtra 47,200 (per night) Shreyas Yoga Retreat, Karnataka 1,90,000 (3 nights) Zuri Kumarakom Kerala Resort & Spa, Kumarakom 21,150 (per night) Checking into a wellness retreat needs a change in mindset about holidays. When undertaking a rejuvenating holiday focused on cleansing and wellness, customers should approach it with a mindset of self-care, introspection, and healthy habits. Unlike traditional vacations, these experiences prioritise activities like yoga, meditation, healthy eating, and spa treatments,” says Rajeev Kale, president & country head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India).



