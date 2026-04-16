Indoor luxe: Curated greenery redefines Indian homes' wellness, luxury

Insights from Trust Basket, an Indian home gardening brand offering planters, soils, and solutions, point to a clear divide. "On one side is aspiration and a growing interest in statement plants such as monstera deliciosa, fiddle leaf fig, olive trees, and bonsai," a spokesperson for the company said, declining to be named. "These are sculptural choices that stand out and often come at a premium, depending on size and rarity.

But there is also the counter-trend of the ‘elevated desi greens’. Plants like snake plant, money plant, and areca palm are not new. The difference is in how they are styled: more intentional, more integrated into the design narrative. Consumers today are more design-conscious but still value ease. For many homes, the focus is shifting from owning rare plants to creating a well-styled plant corner. The plant itself is just one part of the story. Placement, light, planters, and overall composition are becoming equally important.