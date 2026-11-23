Rooftop solar installations can help households reduce electricity bills, but damage to panels, inverters or other equipment can lead to an unexpected financial burden.

To address this risk, Policybazaar has launched an online solar panel insurance offering through its insurance partners, allowing homeowners to insure their rooftop solar investments.

The policy, available through Policybazaar's website, offers coverage against specified risks, including fire, lightning, storms, cyclones, burglary and impact damage caused by external physical objects.

The product is available across India for residential customers. Commercial solar panel insurance is also available for businesses investing in solar infrastructure.

What does solar panel insurance cover?

The policy is designed to protect the financial investment made in installing rooftop solar systems. The sum insured can include the cost of:

· Solar panels · Inverters · Batteries · Mounting structures · Necessary civil construction required to fix the plant on the rooftop The coverage is available for a one-year tenure. Customers can choose a sum insured ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50 lakh, depending on the value of their installation. However, homeowners should check the detailed policy wording to understand exclusions, deductibles, claim conditions and the extent of coverage before purchasing the policy. The press release does not specify these details. How much does solar panel insurance cost? The premium depends on the sum insured and the PIN code of the installation. This means the cost of coverage can vary depending on the value of the solar system and its location.

According to Policybazaar, the following are indicative annual premiums, including goods and services tax (GST), for residential installations in PIN code 110011. · Rs 2 lakh sum insured: Rs 1,030 annual premium · Rs 3 lakh sum insured: Rs 1,546 annual premium · Rs 5 lakh sum insured: Rs 2,576 annual premium These are representative figures and may differ for different locations. For instance, a homeowner opting for Rs 5 lakh coverage would pay an indicative annual premium of Rs 2,576. The actual premium will depend on the installation's PIN code. Who should consider buying the policy? Homeowners who have invested in rooftop solar systems can consider insurance to protect their equipment against specified risks. The financial exposure may be particularly relevant in coastal and hilly areas, where installations could face weather-related risks.

Households in states offering subsidies for rooftop solar installations may also consider protecting their investment. However, buyers should not assume that every form of damage or equipment failure will be covered. The policy's exclusions and conditions will determine whether a particular claim is admissible. What should buyers check before purchasing? Before choosing a policy, homeowners should consider the following: · Check the sum insured: Ensure that it reflects the replacement value of the entire installation, including panels, inverters, batteries and mounting structures. · Understand exclusions: Check whether mechanical or electrical breakdown, wear and tear and other forms of damage are covered. · Review claim conditions: Understand the documents required, deductibles and claim settlement process.