Insurance surrender value; voice as career: Top personal finance stories

In December 2022, the insurance sector regulator issued a proposal that would have increased the surrender values of non-linked traditional insurance policies handsomely. What it has implemented, through a March 22 notification, is a climb down. Sanjay Kumar Singh maps the changes, dwells on the implications for policyholders, and offers advice for coping with these norms.

The second article, by Namrata Kohli, highlights the importance of voice in shaping personal and professional perceptions. It suggests that vocal skills can be improved with practise. It offers insights from experts on exercises to enhance vocal presence.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Most mutual funds in India are growth-oriented, which means their fund managers are willing to pay high valuations in anticipation of high growth in the stocks they hold. For diversification, however, it is also important to hold a few value-oriented funds in the portfolio. These are funds whose fund managers pick stocks that are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. If you were looking for one such fund, go through Morningstar's review of UTI Value Fund.

Many people on the verge of retirement want to invest in a financial instrument that will provide them with a cash flow to substitute their salary or income from business or profession. The only product that can give a guaranteed, lifelong income is an annuity. Look up Policybazaar’s table to learn about various annuity options available in the market.

Number of the week

Rs 400 trillion, market capitlisation on Monday.

On Monday, the Indian stock market for the first time crossed a combined market capitalisation of Rs 400 trillion for all BSE-listed firms. The milestone was achieved in nine months, the shortest period for a Rs 100 trillion gain in market cap.

Sectors that contributed to the rally in the last nine months include realty, PSU banks, auto, energy, infra, and pharma.

The Sensex also crossed the 75,000 mark this week. Driving this surge is a list of factors, including buoyant economic indicators and burgeoning domestic investment, against a backdrop of political stability.

Sectors like banking, healthcare and energy are well positioned for growth. Some sectors may face challenges in the near term: Information technology due to a slowdown in discretionary spending in the United States; and FMCG, due to consumption stress at the lower end in the domestic market.