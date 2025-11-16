Insurers mull premium hike as claims mount due to rising air pollution

Health insurers are evaluating a premium increase as claims linked to rising air pollution across the country have climbed significantly. Treatment costs for pollution-related illnesses have also increased, adding pressure on insurers. Companies are therefore assessing location- and season-based risk variations to determine corresponding premium adjustments.

According to Policybazaar, pollution-linked claims increased by 14 per cent in 2025.

How much have treatment costs increased?

The financial burden of pollution-related illnesses is rising: treatment costs for respiratory ailments increased by 11 per cent from FY23 to FY24 and cardiac complications by 6 per cent, reflecting longer hospital stays and more intensive care such as oxygen therapy and nebulisation.

Varsha Gujarathi, Chief Customer Officer, Universal Sompo General Insurance, said: “The average claim size of such claims has been between ₹60,000–80,000 depending on the geography, hospital used and condition of the patient, with costs going upwards of ₹200,000 in severely compromised cases requiring ICU admissions.” How big is the share of pollution-related claims? Pollution-linked illnesses now make up more than 8 per cent of total claims, rising sharply in the weeks after Diwali each year. In September alone, 9 per cent of all hospitalisation claims were linked to air-pollution-related ailments, ranging from respiratory infections and cardiac complications to skin and eye allergies.

Insurers and third-party administrators report a marked increase in respiratory and indirectly related cardiovascular claims, particularly in highly polluted metropolitan regions. Higher claim frequency and faster growth in respiratory claim costs have contributed to rising medical inflation. Which groups are most vulnerable? Children under 14 years and adults above 60 are more susceptible to pollution-related complications. People with pre-existing respiratory or cardiac conditions also face increased risk. “As per our claims experience, we have seen an increase in claim incidence in the last financial year (FY25) with respect to respiratory disease, with a significant increase in North India primarily due to air pollution,” said Parthanil Ghosh, Executive Director, HDFC ERGO.

How do pollution-related claims compare with other cases? “The average claim size for pollution-related ailments stands at ₹55,263, compared to ₹61,319 for non-pollution cases, but with a higher overall frequency. Average hospitalisation cost per day is ₹19,076, indicating shorter but repeated episodes of care,” Policybazaar said. Policybazaar data also show that Delhi continues to report the highest share of pollution-linked claims, followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Pune, Mumbai and several Tier-II cities are now reflecting similar trends. Are insurers planning city-based or zone-based pricing? Given the high risk in certain geographies, insurers are considering zone- and city-based pricing models.