Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ITR portal update: Now see when tax officers review your submissions

ITR portal update: Now see when tax officers review your submissions

The Income Tax Department's new feature brings transparency and accountability to faceless assessments, helping taxpayers track official action and reduce uncertainty.

Income Tax
Income Tax
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 5:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Income Tax Department has introduced a new feature on its e-filing portal allowing taxpayers to see the exact date and time when an Assessing Officer (AO) or Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) [CIT(A)] has viewed their submissions. Experts say this step could improve transparency, reduce disputes, and instil confidence in the faceless assessment system.

 

How does this update improve transparency?

Gaurav Jain, partner, direct tax, Forvis Mazars India, says, “Taxpayers can now track the exact date and time when their submissions are accessed by the officer concerned. This brings clarity and assurance that their responses are under consideration, eliminating earlier uncertainty.”

Key benefits of the update include:

Real-time visibility: Taxpayers know immediately when their submissions are opened.
 
Officer accountability: Every action is time-stamped, creating a digital audit trail for reference in case of delays or disputes.
 
Encouraging prompt processing: Officers are likely to act within statutory timelines as their actions are visible.
 
Strengthening faith in faceless assessment: The system’s fairness and efficiency become more apparent when actions are traceable.
 

Practical benefits for taxpayers

Mrinal Mehta, chartered accountant and joint secretary, Bombay Chartered Accountants’ Society, says, “The faceless assessment scheme always posed communication challenges. This update reduces uncertainty for taxpayers, letting them know their documents have been seen before any action is taken.”

 

Other advantages include:

Assurance of receipt and action: Taxpayers no longer worry if submissions were overlooked.
 
Evidence in disputes: Viewing logs can serve as proof in case of undue delays or orders passed without considering the taxpayer’s reply.

Hypothetical scenario illustrates the benefit:

A taxpayer responding to a Section 143(1) notice can now confirm that the officer reviewed the reply. This may prevent unnecessary litigation arising from orders issued without full consideration.
 

Data security maintained

 
According to Mehta, the feature does not compromise confidentiality. “The audit trail is visible only to the respective taxpayer, ensuring sensitive information remains secure.”
 
This portal update is a significant step towards digital accountability in India’s tax administration, offering taxpayers clarity, reassurance, and a tool to challenge delays or errors effectively. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Value funds help balance growth portfolios; invest with 5-year view

Fixed deposit rates in October 2025: Lock in 7-8% returns before cuts begin

Fund review: Kotak Large Cap Fund

Sonu Sood and son Eshaan invest over Rs 3.6 crore in Mumbai-Panvel realty

EPFO revises PF withdrawal rule: 75% after job loss, rest after 12 months

Topics :Income Tax filingBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story