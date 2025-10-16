ITR portal update: Now see when tax officers review your submissions

Gaurav Jain, partner, direct tax, Forvis Mazars India, says, “Taxpayers can now track the exact date and time when their submissions are accessed by the officer concerned. This brings clarity and assurance that their responses are under consideration, eliminating earlier uncertainty.”

Key benefits of the update include:

Real-time visibility: Taxpayers know immediately when their submissions are opened.

Officer accountability: Every action is time-stamped, creating a digital audit trail for reference in case of delays or disputes.

Encouraging prompt processing: Officers are likely to act within statutory timelines as their actions are visible.

Strengthening faith in faceless assessment: The system’s fairness and efficiency become more apparent when actions are traceable.

Practical benefits for taxpayers

Mrinal Mehta, chartered accountant and joint secretary, Bombay Chartered Accountants’ Society, says, “The faceless assessment scheme always posed communication challenges. This update reduces uncertainty for taxpayers, letting them know their documents have been seen before any action is taken.”