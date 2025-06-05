J&K raises dearness allowance by 2% for govt employees: Key details

Jammu and Kashmir’s has announced a 2 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners, bringing cheer to households in the Union Territory. The hike, effective January 1, takes the total DA from 53 per cent to 55 per cent of the basic pay or pension.

Arrears to be paid in June

The revised DA will be included in the monthly salary starting June 2025, according to an order by the Finance Department. In addition, arrears from January to May 2025 will be released as a lump sum along with the June salary.

This move is in line with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission and mirrors similar DA revisions announced at the central government level earlier this year.

Who benefits? The hike applies to: All state government employees of Jammu and Kashmir

Pensioners and family pensioners

Employees working in autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, and universities following the 7th Pay Commission structure Key details of the DA hike Effective date: January 1, 2025 Revised DA rate: 55 per cent (up from 53 per cent) Arrears: January to May 2025 arrears to be paid in June June salary: Will reflect updated DA What is DA Dearness allowance is a cost-of-living adjustment paid to employees and pensioners to offset inflation. It is revised twice a year, usually in January and July, based on the Consumer Price Index.