ITR-1, ITR-4 forms go live: Know what has changed, who can file online

Income Tax returns (ITR) for assessment year 2025-26 as the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has enabled the online filing of ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms on its e-filing portal incometax.gov.in. The website has pre-filled data, aimed at simplifying the return filing process for millions of salaried and small business taxpayers.

Who can file ITR-1 and ITR-4?

Both ITR forms are designed for individuals with relatively simple income profiles, said Naveen Wadhwa, vice-president of Taxmann.

ITR-1 (Sahaj) is for resident individuals (not Hindu Undivided Families, HUF) or firms) having:

Salary or pension income

One-house property (no carried-forward losses)

Income from other sources (excluding lottery or racehorse winnings)

Total income up to Rs 50 lakh

Long-term capital gains under Section 112A up to Rs 1.25 lakh (new inclusion)

ITR-4 (Sugam) is for resident individuals, HUFs, or firms (other than LLPs) having:

Presumptive income under sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE

Total income up to Rs 50 lakh

Income from one-house property and other sources

Long-term capital gains under Section 112A up to Rs 1.25 lakh, with no capital losses carried forward According to CBDT's rules, individuals earning capital gains up to Rs 1.25 lakh under Section 112A (from listed equity shares, mutual funds, or business trusts) can now file ITR-1 or ITR-4, provided there is no carried forward loss. This change addresses a long-standing concern among small investors. "This amendment will benefit a large number of small taxpayers who earlier had to switch to complex forms like ITR-2 or ITR-3 just because of minor capital gains," said Wadhwa.

Wadhwa explained the changes that taxpayers need to keep in mind this time: Aadhaar Enrolment ID not accepted: From October 1, 2024, only the actual Aadhaar number (not the enrolment ID) can be used for PAN applications and return filing. Capital gains disclosures: If your capital asset was sold after July 23, 2024, new tax rules apply. Taxpayers must now disclose the transfer date, as tax rates and indexation benefits differ based on that. Detailed tax regime disclosure: ITR-4 now requires more specifics on whether the taxpayer wants to opt out of the new tax regime under Section 115BAC.