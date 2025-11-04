Jeevan Pramaan 2025: How to submit life certificate online or offline

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
November marks an important month for millions of central and state government pensioners across India. To ensure uninterrupted pension payments, retirees must submit their life certificate, a document that confirms they are alive, between November 1 and November 30 each year. For super senior citizens (those aged 80 or above), the submission window starts earlier, from October 1.
What is a life certificate?
A life certificate serves as proof of existence for pensioners and helps pension disbursing agencies (PDAs) prevent fraud or wrongful payments. The certificate can be submitted physically at a bank, post office, or Common Service Centre (CSC), or digitally through the government’s Jeevan Pramaan platform.
Digital Life Certificate (DLC) via Jeevan Pramaan
Jeevan Pramaan, also known as the Digital Life Certificate, is an Aadhaar-based biometric service launched by the Government of India. It allows pensioners to submit their life certificate from home, removing the need to visit a bank or office in person.
Eligibility:
· Pensioners whose Pension Sanctioning Authority (PSA) is onboarded on the Jeevan Pramaan portal.
· Those who are not re-employed or remarried (since these cases require manual verification).
Those not comfortable with digital methods can still visit their bank branch, post office, or CSC to submit the certificate in person. The staff will verify your documents and record your submission for the year.
To locate the nearest CSC, visit jeevanpramaan.gov.in and click on Locate a Centre, or send an SMS: Type “JPL ” and send to 7738299899.
