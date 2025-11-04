Fine dining, invite-only: Kotak Solitaire brings private chef tables to you

Delhi might be chasing Michelin stars, but India’s fine-dining elite just got a new way to access them — through a credit card.

District by Zomato has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Bank to launch curated, invitation-only culinary experiences — and Kotak Solitaire Credit Card customers get first access before seats open to the public.

Think private chef’s tables, avant-garde tasting menus, and collaborations with Michelin-starred chefs — experiences that normally require industry contacts, waitlists, or a stroke of luck.

This is not about dining out. It’s about collecting moments money alone can’t buy.

"From intimate chef’s tables with Michelin-starred legends to immersive evenings curated by global mixology icons, the Kotak Solitaire Credit Card offers privileged access to gastronomic moments that are extraordinary. The inaugural experiences “NAAR x Dewakan” as well as "The Bhog Table by Chef Auroni & Bengaluru Oota Company” received a spectacular response on the platform," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement.

And this is just the start. Think of it as India’s version of Chef’s Table meets AMEX Centurion privileges. Solitaire perks on District by Zomato include: 20% savings on dining (up to ₹5,000 per bill, twice monthly) Priority access and waitlist bypass at top restaurants Zomato Gold membership for ₹1 Priority booking for chef collaborations & culinary residencies For families who enjoy travel, premium dining and discovery, this isn’t a discount scheme. It’s lifestyle integration. “At Kotak Solitaire, we believe true luxury lies in experiences that feel personal and effortless. For our clients, dining is not just a meal, but a celebration of taste, culture, and identity. This partnership with District is about crafting moments that are as rare as they are memorable," said Jyoti Samajpati, Executive Vice President – Head of Affluent and Salaried Propositions, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

For high-income earners, luxury is no longer just about flying business class or staying at a palace hotel. It’s about access. Exclusivity. Identity. Cultural capital. Kotak is tapping into that new definition of luxury — where your card opens doors to experiences curated, not commercial. District by Zomato spokesperson said: “At District, we believe that dining is a celebration of flavors and a universal experience that brings people together. Through our collaboration with Kotak, we're not just creating unique events like the NAAR x Michelin series, we're building a movement to redefine India's fine dining culture and make these extraordinary culinary collaborations more accessible to our users."