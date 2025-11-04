Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Kolkata home registrations surge 32% in Jan-Sep 2025, highest since 2020

Kolkata home registrations surge 32% in Jan-Sep 2025, highest since 2020

September 2025 recorded registrations of 5,302 properties, 6% YoY growth

Kolkata Housing Boom Continues as Registrations Hit Five-Year High
NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:26 PM IST
Apartment registrations in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) have risen 32% year-on-year to 46,742 units in the first nine months of the year — the highest volume since 2020, according to real estate consultancy Knight Frank India. 
 
September 2025 alone saw 5,302 registrations, marking a 6% YoY rise, though down 14% month-on-month due to a high base and monsoon-season seasonality. The data includes both primary (new sales) and secondary (resale) market transactions.
 
Larger homes gain traction
 
Homebuyers in Kolkata continued to prefer larger living spaces. In September:
 
500–1,000 sq. ft. units accounted for 53% of registrations (up from 43% in September 2024)
 
Homes above 1,000 sq. ft. made up 14%, a sharp jump from 5% a year ago
 
Compact homes below 500 sq. ft. stood at 33% 
 
Kolkata Property Registrations-…
 
This trend reflects post-pandemic lifestyle preferences, where buyers are prioritising space for remote work, family comfort and long-term living.
 
South Kolkata leads registrations
 
South Kolkata remained the strongest micro-market with a 38% share of registrations in September, led by Behala, Jadavpur, Kasba, Sonarpur and Thakurpukur. 
 
The North Zone followed closely with 34% share.
 
Top 10 locations in September 2025 
Top 10 locations – Monthly Sales Deeds registered in September 2025
 
52% of registrations came from the top 10 micro pockets:
 
Rajarhat and Dum Dum continued to attract buyers owing to metro connectivity, infrastructure development, and affordability.
 
In September 2025, the South Zone continued its momentum with an impressive 38% share of Kolkata’s total apartment registrations. Behala, Jadavpur, Kasba, Sonarpur and Thakurpukur witnessed large volumes in terms of number of registrations within this zone. With many peripheral locations catering to affordable and mid-segment products, this zone’s share remained the highest among all the micro markets. The North Zone’s closely followed with a share of 34% in September 2025, maintaining the second rank in the city.
 
“Kolkata’s residential market continued the momentum with 32% YoY growth in registrations during the first nine months of 2025, indicating steady buyer confidence,” said Shishir Baijal, CMD, Knight Frank India. “With ongoing infrastructure developments and stable demand, the market is well-positioned for sustained momentum in the coming months.”
 
The share of apartments sized between 500–1,000 sq ft remained at the top position in September 2025, accounting for 53% of all transactions, showing an improvement compared to 43% in September 2024. However, the share of over 1,000 sq ft segment rose to 14% in September 2025, showing a marked increase from 5% in September 2024.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

