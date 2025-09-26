Kartik Aaryan, parents buy ₹13 cr office space in Mumbai's Andheri West

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, along with his parents—mother Mala Tiwari and father Manish Tiwari—has purchased a premium office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, for ₹13 crore, according to property documents reviewed by Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website. The transaction was officially registered in September 2025.

The property is located in Signature by Lotus, a prominent commercial development in Andheri West. As per the registration records, the office space spans a RERA carpet area of 176.98 sq. m. (approximately 1,905 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 194.67 sq. m. (around 2,095 sq. ft.). The deal also includes three car parking spaces. The buyers paid ₹78 lakh in stamp duty and ₹30,000 in registration charges.