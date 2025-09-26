Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Kartik Aaryan, parents buy ₹13 cr office space in Mumbai's Andheri West

Kartik Aaryan, parents buy ₹13 cr office space in Mumbai's Andheri West

he buyers paid ₹78 lakh in stamp duty and ₹30,000 in registration charges.

Kartik Aaryan joins the Bundesliga Dream India Project as an ambassador
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, along with his parents—mother Mala Tiwari and father Manish Tiwari—has purchased a premium office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, for ₹13 crore,
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 12:46 PM IST
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, along with his parentsmother Mala Tiwari and father Manish Tiwarihas purchased a premium office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, for 13 crore, according to property documents reviewed by Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website. The transaction was officially registered in September 2025.

The property is located in Signature by Lotus, a prominent commercial development in Andheri West. As per the registration records, the office space spans a RERA carpet area of 176.98 sq. m. (approximately 1,905 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 194.67 sq. m. (around 2,095 sq. ft.). The deal also includes three car parking spaces. The buyers paid 78 lakh in stamp duty and 30,000 in registration charges.

Andheri West is considered one of Mumbai’s most sought-after real estate markets, catering to both commercial and residential demand. With strong road, rail, and metro connectivity and its proximity to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the area is strategically positioned near key business hubs such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), SEEPZ, and Lower Parel. This connectivity and business ecosystem have made it a preferred choice for companies, professionals, and investors alike.

Kartik Aaryan, who made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), has since established himself as one of the leading young actors in Hindi cinema. His filmography includes popular titles such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Luka Chuppi (2019), Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), and Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023). Known for his mass appeal and growing box-office presence, Aaryan’s latest real estate acquisition highlights the increasing trend of Bollywood stars diversifying into property investments.

