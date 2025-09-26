Gen Z crypto millionaires are swapping Wall Street dreams for Golden Visas

A new trend is emerging among Generation Z’s crypto‐wealthy: instead of sticking with traditional financial centers or long‐term residences, many are choosing investment migration—moving to jurisdictions that offer favorable residence or citizenship rules, especially for digital asset holders. The 2025 Crypto Wealth Report by Henley & Partners highlights how digital natives are increasingly prioritizing mobility, regulatory clarity, and tax efficiency as core components of their wealth strategy.

" A growing swathe of Gen Z is gaining wealth through digital assets, with 42% of the segment investing in cryptocurrency. In fact, Gen Z investors are four times more likely to own crypto than retirement accounts. The majority of Gen Z surveyed believe that they’ll become crypto millionaires, and thousands of digital natives in their early twenties have already amassed seven- and eight-figure fortunes through cryptocurrency, NFTs, and DeFi protocols.

These young millionaires cluster in residence and citizenship by investment destinations such as Dubai, Singapore, and various Caribbean havens that welcome crypto wealth with open arms and favorable tax regimes," noted the report. The Accidental Tycoons The archetypal Gen Z crypto millionaire didn’t attend Stanford or work at Goldman Sachs. Take Erik Finman, who at the age of 12 (in 2011), received a gift of $1,000 from his grandmother. Back then, a single Bitcoin was worth only $12, so he bought as many as he could, eventually becoming a millionaire before turning 18. He wants to use some of his Bitcoin wealth to create a new university in Dubai, a telling choice of location that reflects broader migration patterns among crypto wealthy.

Gen Z and millennials make up the majority of crypto buyers, with nearly 94% under the age of 40. What distinguishes this cohort isn’t merely their wealth accumulation speed but their relationship with money itself. Traditional wealth markers, from corner offices and country club memberships to luxury sedans, hold minimal appeal. Instead, they prize mobility, digitization, and jurisdictional arbitrage. "This mobility has transformed residence into a subscription model. This year, 9,800 high-net-worth individuals are projected to move to the UAE, making it the world’s top destination for migrating millionaires. The emirates’ appeal is apparent: While capital gains taxes reach up to 42% in some European countries, the UAE imposes zero personal income tax or capital gains tax on individuals," said Frederik Bussler, Gen Z owner of New York marketing firm Bussler & Co and a two-time acquired start-up founder.

On top of that, Dubai attracts high-net-worth digital asset investors with its world-class infrastructure and a regulatory environment that explicitly courts crypto entrepreneurs through the Golden Visa program, offering 10-year renewable residence permits. The UAE has the highest crypto ownership rate in the world, with nearly 30% of residents owning cryptocurrency. "Caribbean nations are emerging as unexpected beneficiaries of wealthy cryptopreneurs. Puerto Rican residents who qualify as bona fide residents pay zero US Federal Income Tax on Puerto Rico-sourced income and pay only territorial income tax (7-33%). As an added benefit, crypto assets acquired as a new resident of Puerto Rico are exempt from capital gains tax under Act 60, saving crypto traders up to 23.8% versus mainland rates. Another Caribbean leader is Antigua and Barbuda, which offers citizenship by investment starting at $230,000 with no capital gains, wealth, or inheritance taxes," said the report.

Key Findings High Adoption of Crypto Among Gen Z: Roughly 42% of Gen Z own cryptocurrency; this generation is four times more likely to hold crypto than have retirement accounts. Many believe they will become “crypto millionaires.” Destinations of Choice: Countries like the UAE, Singapore, and Caribbean nations that offer favorable tax regimes, regulatory clarity, and citizenship or residence by investment are seeing an influx of younger digital asset holders. Financial & Migration Strategy Blend: For many in this cohort, migration is not just about lifestyle—it’s a deliberate wealth protection and optimization move. Residence in generous jurisdictions allows them to lawfully reduce tax burdens (such as capital gains or income taxes) while safeguarding their crypto portfolios.