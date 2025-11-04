Amitabh Bachchan sells 2 Oberoi Exquisite flats in Goregaon for ₹6 cr each

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has sold two adjoining luxury apartments on the 47th floor of Tower C, Oberoi Exquisite, located in Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon East, for a combined consideration of ₹12 crore, according to registration records accessed by CRE Matrix from the Maharashtra Department of Registration & Stamps.

Both apartments measure 169.08 sq. m. (1,820 sq. ft.) super built-up area each and include two car parking spaces.

Female-buyer stamp duty benefit

Both buyers availed the 1% stamp duty rebate for women buyers under Maharashtra’s scheme (Govt Circular dated 31 March 2021), the registration entry shows.

Deal Summary: Amitabh Bachchan – Oberoi Exquisite Sales

Property: Two luxury apartments on the 47th floor, Tower C, Oberoi Exquisite, Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon East, Mumbai Seller: Amitabh Bachchan Buyer (Flat 4701): Asha Ishwar Shukla Buyer (Flat 4702): Mamta Surajdev Shukla Sale Consideration: ₹6 crore each Total: ₹12 crore Flat Area (each): 169.08 sq. m. (~1,820 sq. ft.) Car Parking (each flat includes 2 slots): Flat 4701: Parking Nos. 185 & 220 (P1) Flat 4702: Parking Nos. 218 & 219 (P1) Execution Date of Agreement: 29 October 2025 Registration Date: