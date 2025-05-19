Last-minute trip abroad? Niyo's free 24-hr card delivery eases forex hassle

If you’ve ever scrambled for a forex card right before an international trip, Niyo’s latest service might just be of help. The fintech travel-banking platform has launched Niyo Express, a 24-hour doorstep delivery service for its international Niyo DCB debit card, aimed specifically at last-minute international travellers. And for now, it's completely free in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

What is Niyo Express? A 24-hour delivery service for the Niyo international debit card

Includes doorstep KYC, account setup, and card activation

Currently free (limited-time offer)

Available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, with more cities on the horizon Why this matters:

Niyo’s internal data shows that 48% of international flight bookings in 2024 were made within 7 days of travel, and 30% of visa bookings happened just 2-4 weeks in advance. Add to that a survey where 39% of travellers cited leisure or spontaneous travel, and you can see why fast-tracked forex services are in demand.

Until now, last-minute travellers have had to:

Settle for expensive forex rates from local agents

Rely on informal group travel cash arrangements

Or risk travelling without an international card

Niyo Express now eliminates all of that — no hidden charges, no hassle, just quick, seamless service.

How to Get the Card:

Also Read

Apply through the Niyo app or website

Choose Express Delivery

Complete KYC at your doorstep

Card is delivered and activated — all within 24 hours

Who is it for?

First-time international travellers

Students going abroad

Last-minute vacationers

Business travellers

Anyone flying out on short notice

"Niyo Express empowers international travellers to have their Niyo DCB Debit Card delivered within 24 hours, along with doorstep assistance for KYC verification, account setup, and card activation - making travel banking as agile as their travel plans. The service has been launched in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi-NCR, with plans for further expansion," the company said in a statement.

Niyo’s survey also highlighted that 14.1% of international travellers consciously make last-minute travel plans (within less than a month), while 53.3% plan moderately in advance (1-3 months before departure) and 32.6% plan well in advance (3+ months). Additionally, 41.9% of international travellers are opting for visa-free destinations due to last-minute travel plans.

" "As international travel continues to rise, particularly among first-time travellers, and with the growing accessibility of visa-free destinations, impromptu travel plans have become more common than ever. Coupled with India’s thriving quick-commerce culture, it’s clear that the needs of today’s travellers are evolving rapidly. With Niyo Express, we are redefining travel banking by offering fast, seamless solutions that cater to these changing demands, ensuring our customers have access to the financial tools they need, when they need them," said Vinay Bagri, Co-founder and CEO of Niyo.