Link Aadhaar and activate UAN by February 15 to secure your EPFO benefits

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline to February 15 for Universal Account Number (UAN) activation and linking bank accounts with Aadhaar.

This process is essential for employees to access benefits under EPFO's Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme.

“Please refer to the circulars mentioned under references. In this connection, the competent authority has granted an extension of the timeline for UAN activation and Aadhaar seeding in bank accounts till February 15, 2025,” according to EPFO circular dated February 2.

Also Read

What is the ELI scheme?

The ELI scheme , introduced in the Union Budget for 2023-24, seeks to create more than 20 million jobs in two years by incentivising formal-sector employment.

The scheme has three components:

Scheme A of the ELI offers one-month wage as a direct benefit transfer to individuals newly joining the formal workforce. This benefit, provided in three instalments, is applicable to first-time employees registered with the EPFO, with a maximum limit of Rs 15,000. To qualify, the employee's monthly salary must not exceed Rs 1 lakh.

Scheme B is meant for manufacturing employers with a three-year EPFO contribution history. Employers must hire at least 50 new employees or 25 per cent of their workforce. Incentives are disbursed over four years: 24 per cent of wages for two years, 16 per cent in the third year, and 8 per cent in the fourth year. Employees must earn up to Rs 1 lakh per month.

Scheme C is an employer-centric programme designed to support additional employment across all sectors. It covers new employment with a monthly salary of up to Rs 1 lakh. Under this scheme, the government will reimburse employers up to Rs 3,000 per month per additional employee for two years, contributing towards their EPFO payments.

How to activate EPF UAN through Aadhaar-based OTP?

Visit the EPFO Member Portal – Go to the official EPFO website.

Select ‘activate UAN’: Click on the ‘activate UAN’ link under the ‘important links’ section. If you don’t have a UAN, you can request it from your employer.

Provide required details: Enter your UAN, Aadhaar number, full name, date of birth, and the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar.

Ensure Aadhaar-mobile linkage: Make sure your mobile number is linked to Aadhaar to access EPFO’s digital services.

Agree to OTP verification: Accept the Aadhaar-based OTP verification process.

Generate OTP: Click on ‘get authorisation PIN’ to receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.

Complete activation: Enter the received OTP to finalise the activation process.

Once activated, a password will be sent to your registered mobile number for future login access.