Live on rent or buy home for Rs 1.8-cr loan? Bengaluru techie asks Reddit

An IT professional’s post on Reddit has triggered an online debate if it makes sense to buy a Rs 2.7 crore three-bedroom apartment with a Rs 1.8 crore home loan. His post about living in Bengaluru has struck a chord with young professionals weighing the trade-off between lifestyle and financial discipline.

The Reddit user said he is a 30-year-old who has lived in South Bengaluru for nearly a decade and rents a home for Rs 35,000 a month. He wants to buy an apartment of 1,800 sq ft in J P Nagar: the property in a gated community is eight years old, well maintained and the Metro station is within walking distance. His post on subreddit r/indianrealestate had till Wednesday got 110 ‘upvotes’ and 121 comments.

Couple goal -The Reddit user said he and his wife earn Rs 5.1 lakh a month (Rs 4 lakh from him, Rs 1.1 lakh from his wife). -The couple’s monthly household expenses are about Rs 60,000-70,000. -They have a Rs 20-lakh emergency fund and an additional Rs 20 lakh buffer to cover 15 equated monthly installments (EMI). -The man said he earns Rs 18,000 monthly as rent from a two-bedroom apartment in his hometown. ALSO READ | No 'status pressure': Bengaluru man builds Rs 1 cr corpus with frugal life The couple plans to put down nearly Rs 90 lakh as down payment and costs to buy the apartment in Bengaluru, without disturbing their equity and mutual fund portfolio. They do not plan to have children for three years.

Buy or rent? The couple worries that purchasing the apartment with Rs 1.8 crore loan will mean their EMIs will amount to over Rs 1.4 lakh a month at current interest rates. That could eat into savings and limit flexibility if either spouse wants to switch jobs, move abroad, or take a career break later. The man said he and his wife love the neighbourhood’s greenery and infrastructure, but committing to a long-tenure loan is daunting. Responses on the subreddit were split. Some people felt the couple’s strong income, buffers, and rental savings justify the purchase, especially in a prime location with good connectivity.

Sceptics argued the price was inflated, pointing out that comparable 3BHKs in the area often sell for Rs 1.8–2.3 crore. They advised negotiating harder or exploring emerging corridors along the Outer Ring Road for better appreciation. Other voices said if the couple plans to stay in the apartment for 15-20 years, buying it makes sense. But if relocation or emigration is possible, renting is safer. The post highlights a wider issue for India’s young urban workforce, is it wise to stretch finances for a “dream home” in a known neighbourhood, or is the flexibility of renting worth more in a market where property prices can run ahead of fundamentals?