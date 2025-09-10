Home / Finance / Personal Finance / UPI to allow insurance, capital markets transactions of up to Rs 10 lakh

UPI to allow insurance, capital markets transactions of up to Rs 10 lakh

Popular digital payments platform will raise transaction limits for various services from September 15

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
Making large transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will get easier from September 15 when limits for several services, including insurance and capital markets, will be raised.
 
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which manages the digital platform, will allow users to make payments of up to Rs 5 lakh per transaction in select categories, while the cumulative daily limit has been revised to as high as Rs 10 lakh in some cases.
 

New UPI limit:

 
  • Capital markets and investments: per transaction limit of Rs 5 lakh, daily cap of Rs 10 lakh 
  • Insurance premium payments: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, Rs 10 lakh daily 
  • Government e-Marketplace: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, Rs 10 lakh daily 
  • Travel bookings: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, Rs 10 lakh daily 
  • Credit card payments: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, daily cap of Rs 6 lakh 
  • Jewellery purchases: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, daily cap of Rs 6 lakh 
  • Business/merchant transactions: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, no daily cap 
  • Foreign exchange retail (via BBPS): Rs 5 lakh per transaction, Rs 5 lakh daily 
  • Digital account opening (initial funding): Rs 2 lakh per transaction, Rs 2 lakh daily
 

What remains unchanged

 
The limit of up to Rs 1 lakh per transaction will continue for regular UPI transactions between individuals (peer-to-peer). Day-to-day merchant transactions outside the listed categories will remain capped at current levels.
 

Why it matters

 
The revision reflects growing demand for UPI in high-value transactions. Until now, users often had to rely on net banking, NEFT, or RTGS for payments above the standard Rs 1 lakh UPI cap. With higher limits, payments for insurance premiums, large investments, or government services can now be completed instantly via UPI.
 
NPCI said in a statement that the changes are in response to market requirements and are aimed at offering users a smoother and faster experience for categories where higher-value transactions are common.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

