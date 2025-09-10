UPI to allow insurance, capital markets transactions of up to Rs 10 lakh

Making large transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will get easier from September 15 when limits for several services, including insurance and capital markets, will be raised.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which manages the digital platform, will allow users to make payments of up to Rs 5 lakh per transaction in select categories, while the cumulative daily limit has been revised to as high as Rs 10 lakh in some cases.

New UPI limit:

Capital markets and investments: per transaction limit of Rs 5 lakh, daily cap of Rs 10 lakh

Insurance premium payments: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, Rs 10 lakh daily

Government e-Marketplace: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, Rs 10 lakh daily

Travel bookings: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, Rs 10 lakh daily

Credit card payments: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, daily cap of Rs 6 lakh

Jewellery purchases: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, daily cap of Rs 6 lakh

Business/merchant transactions: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, no daily cap

Foreign exchange retail (via BBPS): Rs 5 lakh per transaction, Rs 5 lakh daily

Digital account opening (initial funding): Rs 2 lakh per transaction, Rs 2 lakh daily

What remains unchanged

The limit of up to Rs 1 lakh per transaction will continue for regular UPI transactions between individuals (peer-to-peer). Day-to-day merchant transactions outside the listed categories will remain capped at current levels.