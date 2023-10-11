Love mountain and rock climbing? Check out this new personal accident insurance plan

For adventure enthusiasts, ManipalCigna Health Insurance has a new personal accident plan that will provide comprehensive coverage, ensuring your passion for rick climbing, mountain climbing, scuba and other such acitivies is matched with financial protection.

ManipalCigna Health Insurance on October 9, 2023 launched a new personal accident insurance plan named ManipalCigna Accident Shield, which provides comprehensive coverage for accidental death (AD), permanent total disablement (PTD), permanent partial disablement (PPD), and accidental hospitalisation depending on the specific plan one chooses.



ManipalCigna Accident Shield comes in three variants: Classic Plan: A basic plan covering accidental death, funeral expenses, and repatriation of mortal remains, with the option to enhance it with 10 optional covers.

Plus Plan: An enhanced version offering the basic plan benefits along with coverage for Permanent Total Disability and 10 optional covers, including Injury due to Accidents leading to Burns, Air Ambulance benefits, EMI shield, and more.







One can choose the sum insured coverage between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 crore.

The premium for the plan varies depending on the sum insured, the variant chosen, and the optional covers selected. For instance, the annual premium for a non-smoking 30-year-old male with a sum insured of Rs 25 lakh in the Classic Plan is Rs. 908 (inclusive of taxes). Pro Plan: The ultimate plan with coverage for Permanent Partial Disablement as a base, complemented by 12 optional covers such as Adventure sports cover, Coma benefits, Broken Bones benefit, and more.



The insured will get paid 100 per cent sum insured in case of an accidental death or permanent total disability, and 200 per cent sum insured, if these occur while travelling as a fare-paying passenger on a common carrier.



Funeral expenses: You also get a onetime payment of Rs 50,000 for Sum Insured up to Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for sum insured above Rs 50 lakh towards funeral or cremation expenses, payable as lumpsum, if the claim gets accepted under Accidental Death.



“Considering the increasing incidences of accidents and the costs for cure, ManipalCigna Accident Shield plan allows policyholders to choose from a range of sum insured options, spanning up to Rs. 25 crore, tailored for the policyholders’ specific coverage requirement. The plan provides coverage for accidental hospitalisation, including outpatient department (OPD) expenses, thus ensuring that even minor injuries are covered," said Says Prasun Sikdar, managing director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance:

Optional Covers To Choose From

The plan also provides several optional covers to choose from.

Adventure Sports Cover: This optional cover only comes with the ‘pro plan’ and provides coverage for accidental death and permanent total disablement sustained while engaging in listed adventure sports, such as mountain biking, rock climbing, and scuba diving. Insured can get paid 50 per cent of the sum insured, up to a maximum of Rs. 50 Lakh with this cover.

Temporary Total Disablement (TTD): This optional cover provides weekly payments for a maximum of 100 weeks if one is unable to work due to an injury caused by an accident. The minimum absence from work and the inability to perform duties must be for seven consecutive days.

Medical Repatriation: This optional cover provides coverage for the cost of transporting one back to India in the event of a medical emergency that occurs abroad.



Child welfare benefit: In case of Accidental Death of an Insured Person, following benefits will be given for the benefit of dependent child

Education Benefit: Get paid 10% of Sum Insured, subject to a maximum of Rs 20 lakh (irrespective of number of dependent children), available for dependent children up to age 25 years, even if not insured in the policy.

Orphan benefit: This is in addition to the education benefit. You get paid 20% of Sum Insured, subject to a maximum of Rs 40 lakh (irrespective of number of dependent children), available for dependent children up to age 25 years, even if not insured in the policy. In case of any surviving parent, Orphan benefit shall not be payable.

Accidental Hospitalisation: Get covered for the actual expenses you incur, up to the chosen Sum Insured under Accidental Hospitalization.

Inpatient and Day care Treatment

Inpatient Ayush Treatment

Pre and Post Hospitalisation

Road Ambulance up to Rs 10,000 per

Hospitalisation

Medically necessary dental treatment and Plastic Surgery

Accidental OPD (For procedures that require less than 24 hours of hospitalisation, Doctor Consultation & Diagnostic Tests)

Cost of Crutches, Wheelchairs, Prosthetics & Artificial limbs - Maximum up to Rs 1 lakh

(covered within the accidental hospitalisation Sum Insured)

Payable as per actuals for purchase or renting of necessary Crutches, Wheelchairs, Prosthetics & Artificial limbs as recommended by the treating Doctor.





Broken Bones Benefit (available for Pro plan): A lump sum payment shall be made as per policy terms in the event of a fracture of bones (excluding hairline fractures) due to an accident.

Burns Benefit" Get paid 10% to 100% of Sum Insured, depending on the degree of burns as caused by the accidental burns.

Coma Benefit: 25% of the Sum Insured subject to a maximum of Rs 25 lakh shall be paid in the event of an Insured Person in a comatose state at least for 96 hours due to an accident

Loss of Employment: If the Insured Person suffers PTD/PPD and loses his employment, One time pay-out totaling up to 3 months base monthly net income excluding overtime, bonuses, tips, commissions, any other special compensation or the Sum Insured opted under this cover, whichever is lower.

EMI Shield: Get paid the lowest of 3 EMIs due or the Sum Insured chosen under this benefit, in case of an insured person suffers an accident leading to Accidental Death, Permanent Total Disability or Permanent Partial Disability.



Plan coverage comparison



What's not covered: Any pre-existing condition or disability arising out of pre-existing diseases Ailments arising out of alcohol and drug abuse

Persons engaged in hazardous activity unless specifically covered

Congenital Anomalies, inherited disorders

Death or disability arising from or caused by ionizing radiation or contamination by radioactivity or unclear fuel

Any physical, medical condition or treatment or service that is specifically excluded