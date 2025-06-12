Lower EMIs ahead: Canara, Union Bank & IOB reduce rates by 50 bps

These rates apply to retail loans (like home, vehicle, and personal loans) and loans to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, which are directly linked to external benchmarks.

When do the new rates apply?

Union Bank implemented the revised rates from June 11.

Canara Bank and IOB will apply the new rates from June 12.

How borrowers benefit

According to a statement from Canara Bank, this rate cut will reduce borrowing costs for customers whose loans are linked to the RLLR. Depending on the terms of the loan:

Borrowers may see a lower EMI (equated monthly instalment), or

The loan tenure may reduce, if the EMI amount remains unchanged.

Union Bank of India said that the rate revision fully aligns its EBLR and RLLR with the latest RBI move, benefiting both new and existing borrowers in the retail and MSME segments.