India's first credit card with UPI and Visa in one - and zero forex fees

If you're someone who juggles multiple cards, UPI apps, and travel booking platforms, Scapia's latest offering might be the one card to rule them all

Customers can avail credit via both VISA and RuPay for online, offline, UPI and international transactions in a single credit card statement.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Scapia, India’s fast-growing travel-first fintech platform, in collaboration with Federal Bank, on Thursday launched a game-changing credit card, which blends RuPay + Visa networks, combines UPI payments with credit, and offers strong travel perks — all packed into a single card.
 
What makes this credit card different?
This is not your regular card. It’s a dual-network credit card that works across:
 
Visa: For domestic and international online/offline purchases
 
RuPay: To enable UPI credit payments, a first-of-its-kind move
 
One statement: You get a single bill for all your transactions — no confusion, no clutter

Think of it like this: You can swipe at a cafe in Paris, scan UPI at a kirana store in Pune, book a flight to Bangkok, and all of it gets tracked in one single credit statement.
 
"Designed to replace the clutter of multiple cards, wallets, and apps, the Scapia Federal Credit Card delivers a smarter, unified way to spend — whether for everyday essentials or vacations. With this launch, Scapia and Federal Bank are not just introducing a card —they are reimagining how India pays by blending the power of credit, UPI, and travel into a single, future-ready solution," read the release.
 
Key Benefits of Scapia Federal Credit Card:
 
 One credit limit. One statement. Total control: Manage all cards and UPI spends (via RuPay) in one place, with a single statement.
 
 Dual-network convenience: Use Visa and RuPay together — unlocking acceptance for online, offline, international, and UPI transactions.
 
Zero forex markup on all international transactions.
 
Unlimited domestic lounge access and complimentary dining, shopping and spa across all airport outlets.
 
Earn rewards on every eligible transaction and redeem for travel on the Scapia app - for flights, stays, buses, trains or more.
 
Map-based Stay Search: Find hotels near the beach or the bazaar visually
 
Smart Train Bookings: Get route suggestions to beat long waitlists
 
 Special Fares: Tailored pricing for students and senior citizen
 
Who Should Consider This Card?
Frequent travelers looking for lounge access and zero forex markup
 
UPI lovers who don’t want to use debit but want credit on UPI
 
Tech-savvy users who book flights, trains, and hotels online
 
Busy professionals/students who want one card for everything
 
What’s new in the Scapia App?
Scapia has rolled out a summer upgrade:
 
Train ticketing that suggests confirmed alternatives
 
 Map-based hotel search near landmarks
 
Student and senior citizen fares for flights
 
 Redesigned rewards interface to track and redeem Scapia Coins easily
 
"By bringing together the reach of Visa, the innovation of RuPay on UPI, and the trust of Federal Bank, we have built a product that’s frictionless, borderless, and future-ready. Whether you are paying for your next coffee or your trip to the next continent, this card does it all — seamlessly, securely, and with unmatched rewards," said said Anil Goteti, Founder and CEO of Scapia.

Topics :travel credit cards

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

