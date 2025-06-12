India's first credit card with UPI and Visa in one - and zero forex fees

Scapia, India’s fast-growing travel-first fintech platform, in collaboration with Federal Bank, on Thursday launched a game-changing credit card, which blends RuPay + Visa networks, combines UPI payments with credit, and offers strong travel perks — all packed into a single card.

What makes this credit card different?

This is not your regular card. It’s a dual-network credit card that works across:

Visa: For domestic and international online/offline purchases

RuPay: To enable UPI credit payments, a first-of-its-kind move

One statement: You get a single bill for all your transactions — no confusion, no clutter

Think of it like this: You can swipe at a cafe in Paris, scan UPI at a kirana store in Pune, book a flight to Bangkok, and all of it gets tracked in one single credit statement.

"Designed to replace the clutter of multiple cards, wallets, and apps, the Scapia Federal Credit Card delivers a smarter, unified way to spend — whether for everyday essentials or vacations. With this launch, Scapia and Federal Bank are not just introducing a card —they are reimagining how India pays by blending the power of credit, UPI, and travel into a single, future-ready solution," read the release. Key Benefits of Scapia Federal Credit Card: One credit limit. One statement. Total control: Manage all cards and UPI spends (via RuPay) in one place, with a single statement. Dual-network convenience: Use Visa and RuPay together — unlocking acceptance for online, offline, international, and UPI transactions.

Zero forex markup on all international transactions. Unlimited domestic lounge access and complimentary dining, shopping and spa across all airport outlets. Earn rewards on every eligible transaction and redeem for travel on the Scapia app - for flights, stays, buses, trains or more. Map-based Stay Search: Find hotels near the beach or the bazaar visually Smart Train Bookings: Get route suggestions to beat long waitlists Special Fares: Tailored pricing for students and senior citizen Who Should Consider This Card? Frequent travelers looking for lounge access and zero forex markup UPI lovers who don’t want to use debit but want credit on UPI