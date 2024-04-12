UK Family Visa's $36,397 cap now applies to all, including Indian descents

The UK government has increased the minimum income requirement for British citizens and residents, including those of Indian descent, who wish to sponsor relatives for a Family Visa. Effective from Thursday, the annual salary threshold has seen a dramatic rise of over 55%, escalating from GBP 18,600 ($23344.86) to GBP 29,000 ($36397.90), the UK Home Office said. This figure is set to further increase in two subsequent increments, eventually equalling the Skilled Worker visa salary threshold of GBP 38,700 ($48,572.37) by early next year.

Business Standard decodes what this means:

Higher income thresholds: The UK has significantly raised the minimum income requirement for sponsoring family members on a UK Family Visa. This could make it harder for Indians, especially those with lower incomes, to sponsor their families.

Money matters: The minimum annual income needed to sponsor a family member has significantly increased by over 55%.

Phased Increase: Initially, the minimum annual income requirement has jumped from £18,600 to £29,000 (British Pounds).

Further Rise Expected: This increase isn't the end. The income threshold is expected to climb twice more this year, eventually matching the Skilled Worker visa threshold of £38,700.

Aim to curtail migration

The UK Home Office said it marks the final measure in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary James Cleverly's package to reduce legal migration and “ensure those arriving here do not burden the taxpayer”.

“We have reached a tipping point with mass migration. There is no simple solution or easy decision which cuts numbers to levels acceptable to the British people,” said Cleverly.

“I promised action and we have delivered at remarkable speed. We've acted to cut unsustainable numbers, to protect British workers and their wages, to ensure those bringing family to the UK do not burden taxpayers, and to build an immigration system fit for the future - and one the public can rightly have confidence in,” he said.

“Whether it was words unsupported by action, unfounded optimism or just plain wishful thinking that migration would fall on its own, indifference of any kind is never going to work – only determined action, backed by strong resolve, will deliver needed change,” the minister added.

The Home Office asserts that the gradual increase in the salary requirement for Family Visas will offer families sufficient time to adapt, ensuring that migrants arriving in the UK have adequate financial support from their sponsoring relatives. This policy aims to encourage self-sufficiency among migrant families, thereby preventing reliance on public funds.

Sunak-led govt's plan

The government envisions a high-skill, high-wage economy that does not depend on mass migration. The package of measures introduced last year is designed to restrict migration numbers significantly, with an estimated impact on approximately 300,000 potential arrivals.

