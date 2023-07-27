Members only: business clubs raise the bar for elite networking, unwinding

There is the workplace, there is home, and then there is a place to work, unwind, and network: the club.

These elite spaces are for making connections, attending book reviews and movie shows, or entertaining friends. “A club according to me is a third space, away from office and home where people work, play, dine and entertain, and hence it must come equipped with lifestyle and business amenities, food, fitness, and entertainment,” says Vivek Narain, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of The Quorum, a private club in Gurugram, Mumbai and Hyderabad.



The so-called gentlemen's clubs — Delhi Gymkhana and Bengaluru Golf Club are examples – were set up decades ago and the time they take in new members may stretch long. To fill in demand, there are new elite business clubs that are either part of hotel chains or stand-alone. Business clubs invite members, meaning a seat can't be bought.





For corporate memberships, a company nominates a representative who as a member can avail of club services. Taj Hotel's Chambers in Delhi, Four Seasons Hotel's The Club in Mumbai, Oberoi's Belvedere in Delhi, and Penthouse of St Regis Hotel in Mumbai have that practice.



Club members are “newsmakers, business tycoons…to sum up, the discerning individuals who aspire to live a life of international appeal, world-class amenities and unmatched elements,” says Domenico Iannone, general manager of the Penthouse club at the St Regis Hotel in Mumbai.



“We are observing an interest of members from across industries--from real estate, information technology, leadership advisory firms, multinational conglomerate companies, new-age entrepreneurs, CEOs of successful start-ups,” he says.

If physical infrastructure is the hardware of a club, the software is cultural events, movie premieres with champagne, wellness workshops, and music nights. “My wife and I attend all literary events such as book launches or theatre. We also like special nights where there are musical performances in the lawns,” says Asmit Anand, a member of the Delhi Gymkhana Club.



Aesthetics make a club. On the walls of Taj Chambers in Delhi, artist A Salui painted in watercolours the iconic buildings of the city to create an ambiance of heritage and warmth. The Chambers' corridors display the original works by renowned cartoonist and illustrator R K Laxman.





Stefano Ricci, an Italian luxury lifestyle brand, designed the Chambers' main meeting room that offers magnificent views of Delhi as patrons sit in plush carrot-coloured or burgundy-tone leather chairs placed besides customised stone-light fittings. The club has seven meeting rooms and its restaurant, Albero, serves international cuisine. The Lounge is the club's whiskey bar and cigar lounge. The Chambers global membership costs Rs 250,000 approximately on joining and it charges an annual fee of Rs 300,000.



“The membership provides exclusive access and unsurpassed benefits at Taj, SeleQtions, and Vivanta hotels worldwide. The membership is by invitation — from the intimate, indulgent evenings to finely curated dining and wellness retreats, the privileges include a lifetime of unfettered access to benefits, one-time membership transfer that benefits across generations, add-on card for spouses,” says Satyajeet Krishnan, area director New Delhi and general manager of Taj Mahal. (Please check designation)



Mumbai sports clubs Bombay Gymkhana (known for its rugby matches), Cricket Club of India, Breach Candy Club, The Willingdon Club, and the national sports club of India in Worli double up as places to socialise.

Jolie's, a private members club at Birla Centurion in Mumbai’s Worli, was set up by Aryaman Birla, son of Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group.



Soho House Mumbai is a club designed to provide a stylish space for creative individuals to meet and work. “This grande dame of members’ clubs has brought together Mumbai’s art community and entrepreneurs. Each month, the House schedules a roster of events for members, covering a range of creative categories such as food and drink, art, design, fashion, film, and music,” says Ashima Bali, an architect and a member of the club.

Dining experiences are a high point. “Food is actually one of the most important attributes of a club. And in India, it is the Indian food that reigns supreme. Next to Indian is Asian food, followed by comfort food like Italian. Authenticity is very important when it comes to food,” says Narain.







Clubs and clubhouses are different. The latter is mostly a resident-only club and s part of a larger gated community. A spokesperson from DLF Camellias in Gurgaon says, "Our clubhouse is spread over 160,000 sq ft and is exclusively for buyers of Camellias. It has everything from a spa, salon, sports bar, gymnasium, restaurants, bakery, karaoke room, cards room, table tennis room, and cigar room."





Club City Fee The Quorum Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad Rs 3-5 lakh one time; Rs 1-1.5 lakh annual fee The Chambers, Taj Mahal Hotel New Delhi Global Membership of approximately Rs 25 lakh on joining in addition to an annual fee of Rs 3 lakh

The Indus Club Mumbai Initiation fee of Rs 10 lakh

St. Regis Mumbai Pegasus membership (one year): Rs 2,20,000 plus taxes



Beacon membership (four years): Rs 8,00,000 plus taxes

The Club Four Seasons Mumbai Rs 7.5 lakh with annual charges of Rs 1.2 lakh



Buy a club membership for making connections, self-development, and engage with a community of like-minded people. "We are communal beings who love to get together in groups and share emotions. We crave community and that is why we want a club membership. What really matters from the point of view of social capital and civic engagement is not merely nominal membership, but active and involved membership," says Ajit Singh, a lawyer and a member of Royal Willingdon Sports Club in South Mumbai.




