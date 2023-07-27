If you are a frequent traveller, be to for work or because you love vacations, there are credit cards designed exclusively for this purpose that come with several exciting features and rewards on every travel spend . Such cards allow you to redeem points for air tickets, give you complimentary lounge access and priority check-in.What are travel credit cards?Travel credit cards are a special category of credit cards that offer cashback, discounts, and other benefits on a variety of travel-related expenses. Usually offered in partnership with a hotel chain or airline, these cards will typically offer points or miles for flight ticket, hotel, and other travel expenses. Some cards even offer benefits such as discounts on the base fare of your flight ticket, priority check-in, extra baggage allowance, etc.What to look out for when choosing a travel credit card?When choosing a travel credit card, look for cards offering flexible redemption options."This includes the facility to transfer points to a different airline or hotel loyalty programs, as well as discounts for travel expenses. Some premium travel credit cards offer complementary airport lounge access, golf course access, and offers on booking hotels and flights. There are also some cards which allow you to transfer points to travel partners, which can enhance the value of your rewards," said Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar. When choosing a card, you must also do a cost-benefit analysis to see whether the benefits being offered offset the card’s annual fee. Most importantly, compare different cards and understand their usage and offer terms to select the one that suits your travel needs and lifestyle."With the right travel credit card, users can save a considerable amount on their travel expenses through points/miles, discounted flights/hotel stays and complimentary memberships. For maximum value, consumers should choose a card that carries features and benefits more suited to their travel preferences. For example, for someone who frequently travels overseas, a card with low forex mark-up fee and complimentary international lounge visits would be better. Travelers who prefer a particular airline or travel portal should look for co-branded cards," said Rohit Chhibbar, Head of Credit Cards, Paisabazaar.Which are the best travel cards in the market right now? For travel credit cards, there are plenty of feature-packed options available right now.These include the Yatra SBI Card, Air India SBI Signature, HDFC Bank Superia, InterMiles HDFC Bank Diners Club, Axis Bank Miles & More World Credit Card, to name a few. To help consumers begin their search for the right card and make an informed decision, here is a list of the best travel credit cards in India from leading issuers, according to data analysed by Paisabazaar.Axis Bank Vistara Signature Credit CardAnnual fees: Rs 3000Travel Benefits:Vistara Premium Economy Class ticket as welcome and renewal benefitComplimentary Club Vistara Silver Membership3,000 CV Points on spending Rs. 75,000 in the first 90 days of card issuanceUp to 4 premium economy tickets on achieving spending milestonesComplimentary lounge access at select airports in IndiaAir accident cover of up to Rs. 2.50 CroreOther Benefits:4 Club Vistara (CV) Points per Rs. 200 spent across all categories3 complimentary rounds of golf every year25% off up to Rs. 800 through Eazy Diner MembershipSBI Card ELITEAnnual fees: Rs 4999Travel Benefits:Complimentary Club Vistara Silver Membership1 complimentary upgrade voucher through Club Vistara MembershipLow forex markup fee of 1.99%2 reward points on every Rs. 100 spent on international transactions9 CV Points for every Rs. 100 spent on Vistara flightsComplimentary Trident Red Tier Membership with 1,000 welcome points on registration and 10% instant discount on booking through the hotel’s website2 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits every quarter Complimentary Priority Pass Membership worth $996 complimentary airport lounge visits per calendar year, outside India (Max. 2 visits per quarter)Other Benefits:Welcome e-gift voucher worth Rs. 5,0005X reward points on dining, departmental stores and grocery spendsFree movie tickets worth Rs. 6,000 every yearUp to 50,000 bonus reward points worth Rs. 12,500 in a year on achieving spending milestoneIntermiles HDFC Signature Credit CardAnnual fees: Rs. 2,500 (Waived off on annual spends of Rs. 3 lakh) Travel Benefits:Complimentary InterMiles Silver Membership8,000 bonus InterMiles on achieving spending milestoneDiscount voucher of Rs. 750 on return flight tickets booked through the InterMiles website during the first yearDiscount voucher of Rs. 2,000 on hotel bookings for the first year6 InterMiles per Rs. 150 on all spends12 InterMiles per Rs. 150 spent on flight/ hotel bookings via InterMiles website3,000 InterMiles on spending Rs. 6,000 within the first 30 days of the anniversary dateUp to 10% off on Etihad AirwaysComplimentary Priority Pass Membership with 5 free visits every year to international lounges16 free domestic lounge visits under Visa Lounge Access Program per year (4 per quarter)Other Benefits:Complimentary Dineout MembershipFlat 25% off at 2,000+ premium restaurantsAir India SBI Signature Credit CardAnnual fees: Rs 4999Travel benefits Complimentary Air India Frequent Flyer Program MembershipUp to 30 reward points for every Rs. 100 spent on Air India tickets booked through airindia.com, airindia mobile appUp to 30 reward points when booked for self and 10 reward points when booked for others10 reward points for every Rs. 100 spent on Air India tickets for self or others, booked through Air India booking offices or Air India call centresComplimentary Priority Pass Membership8 complimentary visits per year to domestic VISA lounges in India (Max. 2 visits per quarter)Other Benefits:10 reward points for every Rs. 100 spent on SuperSaver booklet purchasesUp to 1 lakh bonus rewards on achieving spending milestone5,000 bonus rewards in each anniversary year20,000 reward points as a welcome gift on the payment of joining feeMakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Signature Credit CardAnnual fees: Rs 2,500 Travel Benefits:MakeMyTrip holiday voucher worth Rs. 2,500 and 1,500 My Cash as a joining benefitComplimentary MMTBLACK Exclusive Membership1.25 My Cash per Rs. 200 spent on domestic transactions outside MMT1.50 My Cash per Rs. 200 spent on international transactions outside MMT2 My Cash per Rs. 200 spent on flight bookings via MMT4 My Cash per Rs. 200 spent on hotel/ holiday bookings via MMT1 complimentary railway lounge access in a quarter to participating lounges in India2 complimentary domestic airport lounge access by spending Rs. 5,000 in the quarter1 international lounge access and 1 spa session at select airports in India through complimentary Dreamfolks membershipOther Benefits:Up to 4,000 My Cash on achieving spending milestoneStandard Chartered EaseMyTrip Credit CardAnnual fees: Rs. 350 (Waived off on annual spends of Rs. 50,000)Travel Benefits:20% instant discount on domestic or international hotel bookings10% instant discount on domestic or international flight bookingsRs. 125 off on bus ticket bookings10X reward points on every Rs. 100 spent at standalone airline/hotel websites, mobile applications or outlets, except any travel aggregators1 complimentary domestic lounge visit per quarter2 complimentary international lounge visits per year through Priority Pass2 reward points per Rs. 100 spent on the retail categoryClub Vistara IDFC FIRST Credit CardAnnual fees: Rs 4,999Other Benefits:Travel Benefits:Low forex markup fee of 2.99% 1 complimentary Premium Economy Ticket voucher and Class Upgrade voucher on the payment of joining fee Complimentary Club Vistara Silver MembershipUp to 6,000 bonus CV Points on achieving monthly spending milestone in the first 3 monthsUp to 5 complimentary premium economy ticket vouchers on achieving spending milestones2 complimentary visits to domestic airport lounges and spas per quarter on monthly spends of Rs. 5,0001 complimentary international airport lounge visit per quarter on monthly spends of Rs. 5,000Cancellation For Any Reason (CFAR) Insurance of up to Rs. 10,000 on 2 claims annuallyOther Benefits:6 CV Points on every Rs. 200 spent on spends up to Rs. 1 Lakh in each statement cycle4 CV Points on every Rs. 200 spent on spends above Rs. 1 Lakh in each statement cycle10 CV Points on every Rs. 200 on all dining spends on your birthday1 CV Point on every Rs. 200 spent on fuel, insurance, utility, rent & wallet loadYatra SBI CardAnnual fees: Rs. 499Travel Benefits:Yatra.com welcome vouchers worth Rs. 8,250 on the payment of first year annual feeRs. 1,000 off on domestic flight bookings on transactions worth Rs. 5,000 or moreRs. 4,000 off on international flight bookings on transactions worth Rs. 40,000 or more20% off on domestic hotels on a minimum transaction value of Rs. 3,0006 reward points on every Rs. 100 spent on international spendsOther Benefits:6 reward points on every Rs. 100 spent on departmental stores, grocery, dining, movies and entertainment1 reward point on every Rs. 100 spent on all other categoriesHDFC Infinia vs Axis Magnus as the most preferred premium cardAmong the elite, the HDFC Infinia credit card and the Axis Magnus Credit card are the most popular because of their lifestyle benefits. Both of these cards have certain eligibility criteria that you have to qualify for to apply for the card.With a high reward rate and travel-focused features, Infinia makes a great choice for frequent travellers and high spenders. However, being an invite-only card with relatively stringent eligibility terms, it could not become a card for the masses. Axis Magnus is a worthy competitor and the eligibility criteria for the card is those earning Rs 18 lakh and more annually. HDFC Bank Infinia Metal Edition Credit CardAnnual fees: Rs 12,500 Travel benefits: Low forex markup fee of 2%Complimentary Club Marriott Membership for a year Up to 20% discount on dining & stays across the Asia-Pacific region through the membershipComplimentary nights & buffets at participating ITC hotelsUnlimited complimentary lounge access at airports within and outside India under the Priority Pass Program10X reward points on your travel and shopping spends on SmartBuyOther benefits: 12,500 reward points upon fee realization and card activationRenewal benefit of 12,500 reward points5 reward points on every Rs. 150 on retail spendsAxis Magnus Credit CardAnnual fees: Rs 12,500Travel Benefits:Low forex markup fee of 2%Luxe gift card/ The Postcard Hotels/ Yatra voucher worth Rs. 12,500 after the payment of joining fee60 EDGE reward points per Rs. 200 spent on Travel EDGE portal, up to cumulative monthly spends of Rs. 2 lakh35 EDGE reward points per Rs. 200 spent on Travel EDGE portal, above monthly spends of Rs. 2 lakhUnlimited complimentary international lounge visits with Priority Pass with 8 additional guest visits per yearUnlimited visits to domestic airport lounges8 complimentary end-to-end VIP services at the airportOther Benefits:12 EDGE reward points on every Rs. 200 spent on cumulative monthly spends of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh35 EDGE reward points per Rs. 200 spent above cumulative monthly spends of Rs. 1.5 lakhBuy one movie/event ticket on BookMyShow & get up to Rs. 500 off on the second ticketAxis Bank Magnus credit card may lose some of its appealPoint to note: Axis Bank’s Magnus credit card may lose some of its appeal following the bank’s announcement last week that it would devalue rewards on the card and exclude certain purchases from earning points. Effective from 1st September 2023, the card would lose its monthly milestone benefit of 25,000 points and also have a lower ‘points to miles conversion’. The annual fee of Axis Magnus has also been increased from Rs 10,000 + GST to Rs. 12,500 +GST. The most important benefit of Axis Magnus Credit Card was its monthly milestone benefits wherein users could earn 25,000 bonus reward points on reaching monthly spends of Rs. 1 Lakh. These accumulated reward points, when redeemed against air miles (5:4 ratio), led to significant savings for frequent travellers.This benefit will be discontinued from 1st September, so many may choose to opt for HDFC Infinia.Also this: Previously the Magnus card had no restrictions related to reward point earning. Users could earn 12 points per Rs 200 across all spend categories along with 5X rewards on Axis Travel EDGE Platform. However, now Axis Bank has added revised rules related to the maximum monthly spends, giving high-spenders more opportunities to earn rewards across categories other than the travel EDGE spends. Devaluation in Miles Transfer ProgramEffective 1st September 2023, Axis Magnus cardholders will be able to transfer reward points to partner airlines and hotel loyalty programs in 5:2 ratio, as opposed to the previous ratio of 5:4. This means for 50,000 reward points, you could get 40,000 air miles but now the number will be reduced to 20,000 air miles. Also, users will be able to transfer up to 5 Lakh reward points to partner airlines/hotels in a year. Remaining points, if any, can be used in the next calendar year or redeemed against vouchers or products from the rewards catalogue for a value of 1 RP = Rs. 0.20.Axis Bank has added a condition that the cardholders can continue to redeem against partner airlines in 5:4 ratio if they open a Burgundy Account with the bank, which again comes with its own terms and conditions.Axis Magnus held great value for frequent travellers mainly because of three reasons as per Paisabazaar:Opportunities to earn substantial reward points under the monthly milestone programExcellent conversion rate of 5:4 under the Miles Transfer ProgramFree flight ticket as welcome/renewal benefitFrom 1 September 2023, all three of these are either discontinued or devalued, which would be a major disappointment for travellers."Apart from benefits like lounge access, free tickets, etc., each credit card, at its core, offers value in the form of points/miles/cashback. Hence, it is important to compare the reward rates on travel cards. Choose one that compliments your spending habits and offers greater flexibility on redemption. Welcome/renewal benefits on the cards may also be enticing but should not be the sole reason to opt for a card. Look at the long-term value offered by the card, instead of making a choice based on one-time benefits," said Chibber.