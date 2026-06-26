Multi-year health insurance: Lock in premiums, but check exit rules first

“Customers should analyse the exclusions, waiting period, sub-limit (especially the room-rent ceiling, if any), co-payment clause, and restoration provision before buying,” says Bharindwal.
They should also consider useful add-on benefits before buying: Consumables, annual health check-up, OPD benefit, and maternity riders, if required. “Customers should choose an insurer with a high claim settlement ratio and a robust hospital network,” says Kumar.
New pricing applies only when the policy comes up for renewal at the end of the policy tenure. The renewal premium may change because of the customer’s age. As customers age, their propensity to claim rises, so premiums are structured to rise with age. Most plans increase premiums in age blocks of five years.