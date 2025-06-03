The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to confer an honorary rank, one rank higher, on retiring personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR). The honorary promotion will be granted on the day of the retirement to personnel from constable to sub-inspector rank, without any financial or pension benefits.

“This symbolic yet meaningful decision is aimed at honouring long and commendable service and enhancing the pride and dignity of retiring personnel,” the ministry said.

What is the new rule of honorary promotion?

According to a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on May 29, the decision will apply only to those with a clean and satisfactory service record.

Key highlights: · Honorary promotion to be given only on the day of retirement. · No extra pay, pension, or financial benefit associated with the honorary rank. · Applies to non-gazetted ranks, from constable to sub-inspector in CAPFs and AR. Who is eligible for honorary promotion? To receive the honorary rank, personnel must: · Meet all promotion criteria at the time of retirement. · Have a clean service record and no major punishments in the past 5 years.

· Receive ‘Good’ or higher in their APAR (Annual Performance Appraisal Report) for the last 5 years. · Be cleared by the departmental inquiry and vigilance wing. · Be recommended by the Commanding Officer. Terms and conditions for honorary promotion · The honorary rank must exist in the personnel’s service category. · It won’t affect seniority within the force. Honorary rank table Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Assam Rifles (AR) Retired Rank Honorary Rank Retired Rank Honorary Rank Constable Head Constable Rifleman Havildar Head Constable Assistant Sub-Inspector Havildar Warrant Officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Sub-Inspector Warrant Officer Naib Subedar Sub-Inspector Inspector Naib Subedar Subedar · This is a symbolic honour, not tied to monetary compensation.