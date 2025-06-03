In recent weeks, two types of financial scams, ‘RBI voice call’ and ‘SBI rewards’, have raised alarm among Indians. The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact check unit has flagged both scams, warning people not to fall for these increasingly common traps. Here’s a quick guide to understanding these frauds and how you can protect yourself.

What is RBI voice call scam?

Scammers are impersonating officials from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over automated phone calls. Victims receive a recorded voice message claiming to be from the RBI, warning that their bank account or PAN card will be blocked unless they take immediate action.

Key red flags: · Automated calls asking for personal details. · Threats of account suspension or legal action. · Requests to press a number or call back a different number. Fact check: The RBI does not make such calls to individuals for account verification or to threaten account suspension. These are fake. What is SBI rewards scam? Another scam involves fake messages that appear to come from the State Bank of India (SBI). These messages claim that users have unclaimed ‘SBI reward points’ that can be redeemed only after clicking a suspicious link.

How does the scam work? · You get a message or email with a link promising reward point redemption. · The link takes you to a fake website that looks like SBI’s official portal. · You are asked to enter sensitive data like account number, OTP, or card details. Fact check: SBI never asks for customer credentials via SMS or email. Such links are fraudulent. How to protect your money from online fraud? To stay safe from these scams, keep the following in mind: · Never share your OTPs, passwords, or PINs with anyone, even if they claim to be from the bank or RBI.