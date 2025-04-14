Monday, April 14, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US immigrants, H-1B, green card holders must carry ID 24x7 or face jail

US immigrants, H-1B, green card holders must carry ID 24x7 or face jail

The rule is built on the existing Alien Registration Act of 1940, which required immigrants to register but was rarely enforced consistently

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

There are nearly 5.4 million Indians living in the US, including an estimated 220,000 undocumented individuals. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If you're in the United States as a non-citizen—whether on an H-1B work visa, F-1 student visa, or otherwise—you’ll now need to carry proof of your legal status at all times. A new directive from the Donald Trump administration, which came into effect on April 11, makes this mandatory.
 
The order forms part of Trump's executive action titled ‘Protecting the American People Against Invasion’. It is being seen as a move to step up immigration enforcement and deport those living without legal status.
 
Old law, now enforced more strictly
 
The rule is built on the existing Alien Registration Act of 1940, which required immigrants to register but was rarely enforced consistently. The new version, known as the Alien Registration Requirement (ARR), revives those provisions and sets stricter timelines and penalties.
 
 
Key provisions of the rule

Also Read

US Visa

US Visa Bulletin May 2025: EB-5 green card for Indians delayed 6 months

US students, students in US

OPT removal, visa scrutiny by US: Why Indian student enrolment fell 28%

US immigrants, Migrants US

In US illegally for 30+ days? Register today or risk jail, $998 daily fine

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

Private airlines, AI, and 'Prime-style' speed: ICE's mass deportation plan

F1 visa, US Students

F-1 visa expired? You can stay in US if student record is still active

 
< All non-citizens above 14 staying in the US for over 30 days must register using Form G-325R  
< Parents must register children under 14  
< New arrivals must register within 30 days  
< Failure to register could result in fines, jail time, or both  
< Address changes must be reported within 10 days  
< Children turning 14 must re-register and submit fingerprints within 30 days
 
Impact on Indian nationals and legal immigrants
 
There are nearly 5.4 million Indians living in the US, including an estimated 220,000 undocumented individuals. Legal immigrants—including H-1B visa holders and international students—do not need to fill the form again, as they are already considered registered. However, they must still carry documentation proving their status.
 
“This measure intends to enhance national security by ensuring that all individuals in the country are properly documented,” Aurelia Menezes, partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys told Business Standard.
 
She added, “It also seeks to prevent fraudulent activities and improve the enforcement of immigration laws.”
 
Consequences of not following the rule
 
< Failure to carry or present documentation could result in a fine or up to six months in jail  
< Registration does not guarantee protection from deportation—individuals may still be removed from the country if other immigration documents are missing, expired, or invalid.
 
“All non-citizens 18 and older must carry this documentation (registration proof) at all times,” said Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. “The administration has directed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to prioritise enforcement. There will be no sanctuary for noncompliance.”
 
What Indian immigrants should do
 
Menezes suggested a few steps to minimise risk:
 
< Keep all immigration documents valid  
< Store originals safely and carry clear or notarised copies  
< If officers attempt to take documents, ask for identification and a written record of who took them and why  
< Ask for a lawyer if needed  
 
If stopped by US immigration officers
 
In a social media post last month, US-based immigration attorney Abhisha Parikh listed key recommendations for dealing with enforcement:
 
1. Stay calm and don’t run  
2. Ask if you’re free to leave, and walk away if allowed  
3. Ask to see a badge—ICE agents may wear uniforms labelled "police"  
4. You have the right to remain silent  
5. Don’t resist or reach for personal items without permission  
6. Refuse searches unless they have a judicial warrant  
7. You don’t need to answer questions about immigration status  
8. US citizens are not required to carry proof of citizenship  
9. Undocumented individuals can request a lawyer and decline to answer  
10. ICE cannot detain someone based solely on race or ethnicity  
11. Prepare an emergency plan with your family  
12. Never sign anything without legal advice  
 
If arrested
 
Ask for a lawyer  
Remain silent  
Say nothing else until you have legal counsel

More From This Section

UK, UK visa, london

UK residents with Indian domicile now face tax on overseas income

Canada

Canada's Express Entry too tough? Provincial PR route still open in 2025

Donald Trump

US to lose $313 billion in tax if immigrants stop filing taxes: Decoded

Visa

Your US visa, green card at risk? USCIS will scan Facebook, Insta, X posts

Topics : US immigration policy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedDelhi Weather ForecastLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeLSG vs CSK Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon