Home / Finance / Personal Finance / New ITR forms under 2025 Income Tax Act to be notified before FY28: Govt

New ITR forms under 2025 Income Tax Act to be notified before FY28: Govt

The documents will make tax filing easier by reducing legal wording, say experts

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax
Income Tax Bill, Income Tax
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 2:00 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
New Income Tax return (ITR) forms will be notified ahead of FY28, the government told Lok Sabha on Monday, simplifying the annual financial management exercise.
 
The forms were updated for the Income Tax Act, 2025, which was enacted on August 21 and come into effect from April 1, 2026. It will replace the Income Tax Act, 1961, aiming to simplify tax laws and make them easier to understand by reducing legal wording.
 
As part of this process, all forms under the Income Tax Act, including ITR forms and TDS quarterly return forms, are being reworked. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has set up a committee to consult extensively with tax experts, institutional bodies, and field formations of the Income Tax Department to make the forms more taxpayer-friendly.
 
“ITR forms relating to Income Tax Act, 2025, will require the changes in consequence of amendments to the said Act made during Budget 2026, and, accordingly, ITRs pertaining to the first tax year 2026-27 shall be notified prior to FY 2027-28,” said Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, in a written reply, according to PTI.
 
For income earned in FY26 (Assessment Year 2026-27), ITR forms will continue under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
 
Consolidation and simplification of these forms are in progress, aiming to reduce complexity for taxpayers.
 
New forms under the 2025 Act will incorporate any changes announced in Budget 2026, ensuring alignment with the updated legislation.
 
New ITR forms are expected to make filing taxes simpler, particularly for individual taxpayers. By streamlining processes and reducing legal jargon, the government hopes to encourage compliance and reduce errors in tax returns.
 
Tax experts note that such reform could also improve efficiency in processing returns and claims, as the simplified forms will allow the Income Tax Department to work with clearer and more standardised information.
 
With the notification expected well before the start of FY28, taxpayers will have sufficient time to familiarise themselves with the new forms and requirements under the Income Tax Act, 2025.  (with inputs from PTI)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

₹3.9 lakh/home: Tier-2 spend hits 74% of metro levels in home interiors mkt

India's investing awakening: SIPs, Gen Z and the ₹300-lakh-crore MF dream

North leads in motor insurance claims; EV repair may cost Rs 39,000: Report

Premium

Travel insurance: If an airline cancels a flight, it pays, not the insurer

A zero-forex card at ₹750? IDFC FIRST targets cost-conscious travellers

Topics :Income Tax filingincome tax lawe-filing of income tax returnsBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story